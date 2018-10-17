Kevin Garnett says Minnesota Timberwolves owner "doesn't know sh-- about basketball"

Basketball fans have grown accustomed to hearing Charles Barkley blurt out stuff on the NBA on TNT, but they got a special treat when Kevin Garnett made an appearance on the show during NBA opening night . The 15-time all star and 2004 MVP was asked about the Jimmy Butler situation in Minnesota and KG didn't hold back when talking about Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.

"He’s dealing with Glen, who doesn’t know s–t about basketball,” Garnett said of Butler during a TNT interview Tuesday night. “He knows how to make money, but he don’t know anything about basketball. I wouldn’t say that he’s the best basketball mind.”

Talk about a not-so-subtle dagger. Watch this clip from the interview below:

Garnett played his first 12 seasons in the NBA in Minnesota before being traded to Boston, where he won his lone NBA title in 2008. He finished his playing career in Minnesota, but apparently never thought much of Taylor, who as the team's owner. And a little profanity from him on live TV is nothing new. According to Awful Announcing, TNT even put a "bleep button" by his seat when he guest-hosted on the show (He now offers commentary from "Area 21" — a nod to his jersey number — during the broadcast).

Butler is in the last year of his contract with the Timberwolves and has (very publicly) been seeking a trade, but to no avail yet. Perhaps he needs KG arguing on his behalf even more to get a deal done.

