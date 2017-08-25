The Los Angeles Dodgers are 90-36 and running away with the National League. According to the baseball ITK, it's "their year", and if you have any doubts about that ironclad destiny, just check out second-year ace Kenta Maeda's statline as of August 24th, 2017 AD:

Yep, that's right. From innings to WHIP and back again, it's snake eyes across the board for Maeda—a statistical anomaly that would be nearly impossible without a little help from the cosmos. We don't know if you guys have been watching Twin Peaks or not, but if these numbers are the indication they seem to be, Maeda is about to either about to lead the Dodgers to their first NL pennant since 1988 or get sucked into the Black Lodge via a wall outlet.

For the throng of fantasy owners that just ran out and traded their entire farm system for this kid, here's hoping it's the former.

