Justin Thomas gives hysterical response after losing poll involving Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

2 hours ago

We're not sure what possessed the Open's official Twitter handle to pose the following poll question on a Friday afternoon in November, but there it was. "Who would you most like to play a round with?" Even more puzzling were the three options given: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Justin Thomas.

Hmm. All three former World No. 1s and major champions are obviously great options, but c'mon, you know where this is heading. The votes came in and, yep, Tiger dominated the other two. The result was so unsurprising it prompted Thomas to offer this hilarious reaction:

It's good to see this young star doesn't take himself too seriously. Then again, that's pretty apparent based on this year's Halloween costume:

You know what? JT, you've got my vot—eh, nah. Can't do it. I'm going with Tiger, too. Sorry, man, but you understand.

RELATED: 15 things to know about Justin Thomas

