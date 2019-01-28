Justin Rose missed 21 straight cuts to start his professional career. It’s an entertaining footnote now when you consider how many he has made since … and how much money he’s earned in his career.

With his victory on Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open , the 38-year-old Englishman took home $1.278 million and became the sixth player ever to surpass $50 million in career PGA Tour earnings—he's at $51.02 million and counting. What’s even more amazing about the accomplishment is how much cash he’s been accumulating in recent years.

• Since the start of the 2017-’18 season, Rose has played in 21 tour events and made the cut in 20 of them. In those 20 events, he has earned $10.025 million (19.65 percent of his career money). That translates to Rose taking home an average of roughly $501,273 per made cut and about $477,403 per overall start in that time.

• Since turning 35 on July 10, 2015, Rose has played in 64 tour events, making the cut in 57 of them. In those 57 events, he has earned $18.44 million (36.1 percent of his career money). That translates to Rose taking home an average of roughly $323,533 per made cut and roughly $288,146 per overall start in that time.

• Since turning 30 on July 10, 2010, Rose has played in 161 tour events, making the cut in 136 of them. In those 136 events, he has earned $38.027 million (74.5 percent of his career money). That translates to Rose taking home an average of roughly $279,615 per made cut and $236,196 per all starts in that time.

Remember, none of this includes money earned on the European Tour or the Olympic gold medal he won in Rio in 2016.

Amazingly, Rose wasn't the only golfer to break the $50 million mark in career earnings on Sunday. With his second-place finish at Torrey Pines, and a $766,800 check, Adam Scott also accomplished the milestone, the Aussie now sitting on $50,184,193 in money earned. Suffice it to say, it's the first time two players have ever broken the $50 million mark on the same day.

Here the others who are part of the $50 million club: Tiger Woods, $115,584,657

Phil Mickelson, $88,773,284

Vijay Singh, $70,971,328

Jim Furyk, $68,633,709

Dustin Johnson, $56,601,122

