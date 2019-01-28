How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open

Another week, another big pay day for Justin Rose. Over the past 15 months, the 38-year-old Englishman has been a consistent force around the world, posting victories and top-10 finishes at an impressive clip. Just how impressive you ask? Well, when Rose cashed in on the $1.278 million first-place check for his victory at the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday at Torrey Pines, he surpassed the $50 million mark in career earnings. And in his last 21 PGA Tour starts alone, he has made the cut 20 times and earned $10.025 million. That's $501,273 per made cut.

As for the rest of the field, well here's the prize money earned for every player who played all four rounds this week at Torrey Pines.

Win: Justin Rose, -21, $1,278,000

2: Adam Scott, -19, $766,800

T-3: Talor Gooch, -16, $411,800

T-3: Hideki Matsuyama, -16, $411,800

T-5: Jason Day, -14, $259,150

T-5: Rory McIlroy, -14, $259,150

T-5: Jon Rahm, -14, $259,150

8: Billy Horschel, -13, $220,100

T-9: Scott Brown, -12, $184,600

T-9: Joel Dahmen, -12, $184,600

T-9: Cameron Smith, -12, $184,600

T-9: Gary Woodland, -12, $184,600

T-13: Bud Cauley, -11, $121,714.29

T-13: Matt Jones, -11, $121,714.29

T-13: Ryan Palmer, -11, $121,714.29

T-13: Sepp Straka, -11, $121,714.29

T-13: Tony Finau, -11, $121,714.28

T-13: Patrick Reed, -11, $121,714.28

T-13: Michael Thompson, -11, $121,714.28

T-20: Doug Ghim, -10, $79,804

T-20: Charles Howell III, -10, $79,804

T-20: Sung Kang, -10, $79,804

T-20: Jason Kokrak, -10, $79,804

T-20: Tiger Woods, -10, $79,804

T-25: John Huh, -9, $56,622.50

T-25: Trey Mullinax, -9, $56,622.50

T-25: Xander Schauffele, -9, $56,622.50

T-25: Danny Willett, -9, $56,622.50

T-29: Jonas Blixt, -8, $45,144.17

T-29: Mackenzie Hughes, -8, $45,144.17

T-29: Si Woo Kim, -8, $45,144.17

T-29: Robert Streb, -8, $45,144.17

T-29: Jim Knous, -8, $45,144.16

T-29: Hank Lebioda, -8, $45,144.16

T-35: Sangmoon Bae, -7, $35,003

T-35: Keegan Bradley, -7, $35,003

T-35: Wyndham Clark, -7, $35,003

T-35: Jordan Spieth, -7, $35,003

T-35: Adam Svensson, -7, $35,003

T-40: Sam Burns, -6, $29,110

T-40: Luke List, -6, $29,110

T-40: J.T. Poston, -6, $29,110

T-43: Julián Etulain, -5, $21,158

T-43: Russell Knox, -5, $21,158

T-43: Martin Laird, -5, $21,158

T-43: Marc Leishman, -5, $21,158

T-43: Nicholas Lindheim, -5, $21,158

T-43: Sam Ryder, -5, $21,158

T-43: Scott Stallings, -5, $21,158

T-43: Nick Taylor, -5, $21,158

T-43: Kevin Tway, -5, $21,158

T-52: Emiliano Grillo, -4, $16,557.20

T-52: Sungjae Im, -4, $16,557.20

T-52: Chris Stroud, -4, $16,557.20

T-52: Chris Thompson, -4, $16,557.20

T-52: Braden Thornberry, -4, $16,557.20

T-57: Cameron Davis, -3, $15,762

T-57: Bill Haas, -3, $15,762

T-57: Beau Hossler, -3, $15,762

T-57: Adam Schenk, -3, $15,762

T-57: John Senden, -3, $15,762

T-62: Grayson Murray, -2, $15,123

T-62: Ben Silverman, -2, $15,123

T-62: Brandt Snedeker, -2, $15,123

T-62: Shawn Stefani, -2, $15,123

T-66: Rickie Fowler, -1, $14,555

T-66: Brandon Hagy, -1, $14,555

T-66: Stephan Jaeger, -1, $14,555

T-66: C.T. Pan, -1, $14,555

T-70: Ryan Blaum, E, $14,129

T-70: Rory Sabbatini, E, $14,129

T-72: John Chin, +1, $13,703

T-72: Sebastián Muñoz, +1, $13,703

T-72: Joaquin Niemann, +1, $13,703

T-72: Nick Watney, +1, $13,703

76: Sean O'Hair, +2, $13,348

77: Morgan Hoffmann, +3, $13,206

