Trending
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious jersey of his own

By
an hour ago

This past weekend was "Players Weekend" in the MLB, a new annual event in which grown men put nicknames on the back of their jerseys like a bunch of 12-year-olds. This "Players Weekend" was somehow worse than the first, as the MLB replaced last year's jerseys, which were unique to each team, with strictly all black jerseys for the away teams and all white for the home teams.

The jerseys were deservedly roasted across social media, and even players and managers got their shots in. Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona provided the best quote, saying “What’s the slogan, ‘Let the kids play?’ Let the grown-ups look like morons.” He hated them so much that he didn't want to go out and make pitching changes because he didn't want to be seen in public. The sport's two most iconic franchises, the Dodgers and Yankees, who each have one of the best jerseys in all of sports, happened to be playing in L.A., and the Dodgers asked if they could wear their normal threads for one game and were denied. Sick job, Rob Manfred.

RELATED: Cancel the playoffs, the Dodgers and Yankees need to play in the World Series

As much as I despised them just like everybody else, there are a few decent nicknames players came up with that provide a chuckle or two. One of the best belonged to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber, who went with the simple "Not Justin":

Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Indians
Ron Schwane
Kansas City Royals v. Cleveland Indians
Jason Miller

Pretty good stuff, Shane. While it would have been witty without any backstory, there is one that makes it even funnier. Earlier this month, Shane found an error on his Topps baseball card, which referred to him as "Justin" in the card's description, which led to a great back and forth:

Ha! Like the song! I get it!

This caused the actual Justin, the guy with 106.3 MILLION Twitter followers, to poke his head in:

Shane obviously responded, because clout is a helluva drug:

The latest chapter in this new best buds story came on Wednesday morning, when Justin Bieber tweeted out a photo of himself on a motorcycle wearing a custom Players Weekend jersey:

Well played, Biebs, well played. Your move, Shane.

RELATED: Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ball Is Life

The Texans playing basketball with two trash cans in the locker room is the most lit video of...

27 minutes ago
The Biebs

Justin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bieber's Players Weekend jersey with hilarious...

an hour ago
CFB Twitter

Who would have been college football's Twitter stars of yesteryear?

2 hours ago
Hit Stick Jr.

Leonard Fournette's son is the reason you shouldn't let your kids play football

3 hours ago
SHADE ON SHADE

Reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich uses The Police’s “Roxanne” to troll a Twitter user

4 hours ago
SHADE ON SHADE

Serena Williams' husband trolls Maria Sharapova at US Open, proves true love still exists

21 hours ago
Hall of Names

A new contender for best football name ever has emerged

a day ago
Golf Sabbatical

How to survive the next two weeks of your life without the PGA Tour

August 27, 2019
The Grind

Rory McIlroy gets PAID, Phil Mickelson upstages Brooks Koepka’s nudes, and the craziest streak...

August 27, 2019
Q&A With Herbie

Kirk Herbstreit on why Alabama vs. Clemson is like Tiger Woods, his sneaky playoff pick and a

August 27, 2019
You Are Outta Here

Keon Broxton's glove toss that hit the ump in the face is one of the most accurate throws of...

August 27, 2019
Khalil Who?

Jon Gruden is the NFL's most terrifying pass-rush force

August 26, 2019
Too Much Football Guy

Bill Belichick claims he didn't see the news that Andrew Luck retired, which is a huge load of...

August 26, 2019
Not-So-Evil Empire

Aaron Judge promises fan he'll hit home run, obviously hits home run

August 26, 2019
RIP Doug

Troy Aikman absolutely bodies Doug Gottlieb for terrible Andrew Luck take

August 26, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Cancel the Playoffs, MLB: The Yankees and Dodgers Must Play in the World Series

August 26, 2019
Style

What was up with Brooks Koepka's shoes at the Tour Championship?

August 24, 2019
Heads Up

Gary Woodland blades chip into East Lake clubhouse, makes perfect face to sum it all up

August 24, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Texans playing basketball with two trash cans i…
The LoopJustin Bieber responds to Indians pitcher Shane Bie…
The LoopWho would have been college football's Twitter star…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection