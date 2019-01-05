Jordan Spieth to begin 2019 at next week's Sony Open

Jordan Spieth isn't in this weekend's Tournament of Champions, the result of failing to win during the 2017-18 campaign. That won't stop the three-time major winner from making a trip to Hawaii.

On Friday, Spieth was announced as a late addition to next week's Sony Open.

Though Spieth is coming off a subpar year, he's enjoyed some success at Waialae C.C., finishing third in 2017 and posting a top-20 finish last season. It will be his third start of the season after a so-so display in Las Vegas and a missed cut at Mayakoba.

Spieth highlights a loaded field that includes Justin Thomas (who shot a 59 two years ago at Waialae), Bryson DeChambeau, Bubba Watson, Jimmy Walker and Patrick Reed. It will be the first tournament featuring both Spieth and Reed since the reigning Masters champ sounded off on Spieth following last fall's Ryder Cup.

Other notables include fledgling star Cameron Champ, Hideki Matsuyama, reigning Sony champ Patton Kizzire and 16-year-old Peter Jung, who qualified for the event by winning a competition for Hawaiian amateurs.

