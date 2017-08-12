Grand Slam Bid3 hours ago

Jordan Spieth: "The PGA Championship is going to be the toughest for me"

By

CHARLOTTE—With Jordan Spieth's career Grand Slam bid all but finished this week at Quail Hollow, he had some interesting quotes about his future hopes of winning the PGA Championship after his third-round 71 on Saturday.

It appears the 24-year-old is resigned that the PGA of America's flagship event might not be best-suited for his game.

To be fair, if his record is any indication, Spieth might be right. The three-time major champion played tremendous golf at the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits before Jason Day ran away with it, but aside from that, he has two MCs to go along with a T-13 at Baltusrol last year.

PGA Championships have favored long hitters recently, with the past couple PGAs (Baltusrol, Valhalla, Quail Hollow) seeing wet conditions. That's not exactly Spieth's strength, but the required length shouldn't rule him out. His putter wasn't on all week, having way more to do with his results than the lengthy corridors of Quail Hollow.

But we'll give Spieth the benefit of the doubt. Being that he has won every other major, it's hard to argue his point.

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jason Day's no-good, very wild adventure at the 18th hole

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Quail Hollow member Webb Simpson says "setup has been too tough for a PGA"

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's not at 100 percent with rib injury

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season serves as cautionary tale

Golf News & Tours

PGA Championship 2017: Watch Graham DeLaet nearly make an ace on a par-4 at Quail Hollow

Related
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Rory McIlroy hints he's …
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jason Day's no-good, ver…
Golf News & ToursPGA Championship 2017: Jon Rahm's major season …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection