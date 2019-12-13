Jon Rahm continues magical three-week stretch with wedding in his childhood church

None of the top three in the Official World Golf Ranking are playing in this week's Presidents Cup. Of the trio, though, Jon Rahm has certainly stayed the busiest.

While Brooks Koepka continues his recovery from a knee injury and Rory McIlroy rests up for 2020, Rahm, 25, was home in Spain getting married in his childhood church. Here are some photos of the World No. 3 and his beautiful bride, Kelley Cahill:

And here are a couple more photos of the lovely couple, who met while attending Arizona State, and got engaged last summer:

"I think the part I'm looking forward to—in Spain, it's going to be a Catholic wedding, a church that I basically grew up going to with my grandma, and it's a really special place for all people of the City of Bilbao,” Rahm said at last week's Hero World Challenge . “And I think when I see those doors open and see her walking down the aisle for the first time, I think it's going to be what I'm looking forward to the most, that first moment of seeing her walk down the aisle."

It's been quite a three-week run for the Spanish star, who won the European Tour season finale—and the season-long Race to Dubai—on Nov. 25. That earned him a haul of $5 million, which he joked was a "wedding present." And before returning home to Spain, he earned an additional $400K with a runner-up finish at the Hero last week. If that goes toward the honeymoon, these two should have one heckuva time.

