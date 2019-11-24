Trending
Well Played

Jon Rahm racked up a lot of brownie points with what he said to his future wife after racking up big bucks

By
6 hours ago

Jon Rahm won both the DP World Tour Championship and the European Tour's season-long Race to Dubai on Sunday. In the aftermath of these lucrative accomplishments, he may have also wrapped up husband of the year.

RELATED: Jon Rahm and his fiancée submit NFL Combine film, sadly, won't get drafted

With his two-pronged victory in Dubai, Rahm will collect a total of $5 million. And he knew just the right thing to say to his future wife, Kelley Cahill, when they embraced following the 25-year-old Spaniard's latest triumph. Watch and listen, especially starting at the 55-second mark:

Yep, he said, "Wedding gift," all right. Smart man.

But as Rahm explained earlier in the week, he's already been racking up brownie points ahead of the couple's Christmas wedding by showering her with his presence. Rahm took a six-week break that hurt his chances of winning the season-long money race in order to put in some serious face time with the love of his life.

“At first it was hard to let down and step away a little bit,” Rahm told reporters in Dubai. “But we spend so much of our life making decisions just for me and for my golf game, that it was nice to tell Kelley, What do you want to do? instead of What do I need to do?"

Aww, that's sweet. Now get used to telling her that.

RELATED: A look back at the Year in golf WAGs

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gambling

Behold the greatest—and craziest—parlay bet in golf history (If it's real)

an hour ago
Well Played

Jon Rahm racked up a lot of brownie points with what he said to his future wife after racking...

6 hours ago
Whoops!

Mike Lorenzo-Vera drops hard F-bomb during live interview like it's nothing, comes up with...

a day ago
Viral Videos

Watch this poor bastard accidentally cause a domino effect with golf bags

November 22, 2019
Stay Me7o

Carmelo Anthony doing his patented "FOH" rebound move, then hitting a 3 marked his official to...

November 22, 2019
Sex Ed

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte's advice to players: Have the laziest sex possible

November 22, 2019
Bigger Fish To Fry

Urban Meyer made it abundantly clear that Penn State is NOT Ohio State's rival twice this week

November 22, 2019
Finish Them

Houston Texans linebackers show up to TNF dressed like 'Mortal Kombat' characters, thankfully...

November 22, 2019
Back in the Saddle

Rugby man with horse thing delivers most oddly inspiring interview ever

November 21, 2019
Gifts That Keep Giving

Deck the halls with Busch's five-foot-long beer cooler stocking this holiday season

November 21, 2019
This Is March

It's a shame this buzzer beater didn't count, because the celebration was an all-timer

November 21, 2019
Unplanned Landmarks

The star of this week's PGA Tour stop is a gigantic capsized cargo ship (Yes, really)

November 21, 2019
Gambling

Our sure-thing, stone-cold lock, college football/golf cross-sport parlay of the week: Woo Pig...

November 20, 2019
Do as I say, not as I do

Youth baseball parents pull off the impossible, actually make us feel bad for an ump

November 20, 2019
To The Maxx

A young Los Angeles Lakers fan puts on a shooting clinic (is already better than Kentavious...

November 20, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Bye-bye Bama

November 20, 2019
Pray For Chaos

A ranking of 11 College Football Playoff Scenarios from most tired to most WIRED

November 20, 2019
Fastest Hands in the East

Frank Gore's hands are registered as lethal weapons

November 19, 2019
Related
The LoopBehold the greatest—and craziest—parlay bet in golf…
Golf News & ToursManaging end-of-season fatigue is a balancing act o…
Golf News & ToursJon Rahm sweeps the DP World Tour Championship and …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved