Trending
MLB

Joey Votto channels Alex Noren with odd-looking pre-swing routine, promptly strikes out

By
4 hours ago
Joey Votto
Dylan Buell

If you've never watched Alex Noren's pre-shot routine, you need to right now. Then again, you may want to wash your eyes out after, so viewer discretion is advised. Here is the 10-time tour winner preparing to hit a tee shot during the 2018 Dell Match Play looking like an absolute nut job as he contorts his body in an odd-looking way:

What Noren is doing is over exaggerating this move at the ball to prepare his body and mind to execute something similar to that when he actually swings. He doesn't actually stop on the downswing. When he does eventually make his move, he'll produce something that looks like his pre-shot routine in full motion.

What does this have to do with anything? Well, I'm going to make a forced comparison to Noren's pre-shot routine to another professional athlete, because it's Friday of Memorial Day Weekend so why not?

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto channeled his inner Noren prior to a pitch from Milwuakee Brewers pitcher Zach Davies by doing one of the strangest pre-swing drills you'll ever see from such a legendary hitter. As you'll see, it looks as though Votto is practicing how to check swing. Why anyone would do that I'm not sure, but this is a guy with nearly 2,000 hits, so we'll defer to the professionals. Of course, he promptly struck out on what looked like a check swing, so he might want to try a new drill next time:

The difference between Noren's and Votto's routine? One results in a ball actually being hit. No disrespect to Votto, but that, plus the skipping into the batter's box, was one of the weirdest things ever. My man is pretty much lost in the batter's box right now, batting .208 with just four homers and eight RBIs. But he's still the internet's favorite baseball player, so he's got that going for him.

RELATED: Joey Votto gets beaned, politely tosses ball back to pitcher

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

The Canadian Open will feature a "Caddie Lounge" that might even make PGA Tour pros jealous

40 minutes ago
When Sports Attack

Auburn baseball literally throws away SEC Tournament victory

an hour ago
Signature Moves

Kevin Na shares vintage clip of him walking in a putt at the U.S. Open, and it's spectacular

3 hours ago
NFC North Chug-Off

Matt Stafford shows Aaron Rodgers a proper beer chug, improves awful record against the...

3 hours ago
MLB

Joey Votto channels Alex Noren with odd-looking pre-swing routine, promptly strikes out

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

Klay Thompson's look of disgust after learning Kemba Walker made All-NBA over him is classic

20 hours ago
18

Peyton Manning torments Andy Roddick with video of him walking nine at Sweetens Cove

21 hours ago
Enough Is Enough

Gary Thorne just sounds straight up depressed calling the latest Yankees homer

21 hours ago
Cold Takes

Danny Kanell sends out awful tweet about marijuana, might want to sit the next couple plays...

a day ago
Bash Bros

Lonely Island's new Netflix special reimagines Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire as Bay Area MCs

a day ago
Pros Are Just Like Us! (Sort of)

European Tour pro gets worst lie in bunker ever, probably should have just taken an unplayable

May 23, 2019
LANGUAGE!!!!!

Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill hates the shift more than kids hate broccoli

May 23, 2019
Here We Go

Shockingly, the guy who will wear O.J. Simpson's number for the Bills this season has a take...

May 22, 2019
Innovation

The only way to get to the 14th tee at the Made in Denmark is through a beer tent

May 22, 2019
T-Shirt Game Strong

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera's fire T-shirt at practice is a nod to Harold Varner III's head...

May 22, 2019
But Why?

Why on earth are the St. Louis Blues fans belting out 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'?

May 22, 2019
Gambling

Extremely obscure PGA Championship bet would've netted a six-figure payday for one gambler, to...

May 21, 2019
Well Played

Dustin Johnson gave a priceless response when asked about completing "the runner-up Grand...

May 21, 2019
Related
The LoopHo-sung Choi (and his electric golf swing) is back …
The LoopThis is it, this is the worst golf swing (and shot)…
The LoopMasters 2018: This Drive, Chip & Putt contestant's …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection