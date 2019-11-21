Jin Young Ko says she learned how to putt by watching Brad Faxon YouTube videos, says "He's good. Sexy."

Brad Faxon has shared his putting knowledge with a number of high-profile players over the last few years, none as high-profile as Rory McIlroy, who is playing OK these days . As if McIlroy's endorsement wasn't enough, he's now earned the endorsement of Women's World No. 1 Jin Young Ko.

Speaking this week at the CME Group Tour Championship, Ko, who hails from South Korea, was asked if she had any favorite, non-Korean golfers growing up. The first player who came to Ko's mind was Faxon, who she crossed paths with this past June at the U.S. Women's Open.

"He's good, great [at] putting," said Ko. "I met him at the U.S. Women's Open last year, and then I did -- I had handshake with [Brad Faxon] before the round. Then I got one putt, No. 1, 2, 3 hole, and then I told my caddie, I don't want to like hand wash. I shoot really good."

Ko was already well aware of who Faxon was prior to this encounter. Apparently, she had been studying him on YouTube for years.

"A lot. Like until 15 years -- 15 years until 19, and then I watched every day YouTube, like his video. So my putting was really good like 18 years old, 19.

"He's good. Sexy."

Wait, what?!

Ko was referring to Faxon's putting stroke, which she later expanded on. Get your minds out of the gutter people.

"He did all the time a little bit forward press and then start to the backswing, and then I did that a long time ago. Not now. I want to learn from Brad Faxon about putting."

Whatever it is, Faxon's looks or his putting tips, it's certainly helped Ko in her meteoric rise to the top. Since becoming a full-time member of the LPGA Tour in 2018, she's won five times, including a pair of major victories at the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship this past season. This year, she averaged just under 30 putts per round and ranked fourth in putts per green in regulation.

Faxon saw Ko's comments on Thursday and, not surprisingly, tweeted them out, specifically highlighting the "sexy" part:

There's a good chance Ko's quote ends up on Fax's fridge at home. For that, she deserves free putting lessons for life.

