Jimmy Buffett caddied in a U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round, thus making it the chillest round ever

Practice rounds, even at a major, are typically laid back affairs, especially on Mondays, when players are just getting their weeks started and feeling everything out. On Monday at the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club, the laid back level turned all the way up to 11, reaching volcanic vibes of chill the likes of which golf has never seen. That's because Jimmy Buffett, Mayor of Margaritaville, was in attendance:

Buffett, in town for a concert at Wrigley Field on Friday, caddied for his niece Patricia Ehrhart, an amateur player competing in the event. Ehrhart is a former LPGA pro that left the tour to start a family in the late 90s and eventually got her amateur status back when she was 48. The Honolulu, Hawaii resident qualified for the U.S. Senior Women's Open in mid-June at Fairwood Golf & Country Club in Renton, Wash. Just last year, she made it to the semifinals of the U.S. Senior Women's Amateur, losing on the 19th hole.

Unfortunately for Ehrhart, Uncle Jimmy has to switch his golf shoes back to flip flops for the remainder of the week, starting Tuesday night in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he's playing a show at the Riverbend Music Center. Friday he comes back to Chicago for a show at Wrigley, where golf fans and Parrotheads (an incredible term for Buffett superfans I just learned) will converge for an epic night of margs and jams in the friendly confines. Here's hoping Ehrhart makes the cut and gets Jimmy back on the bag for the weekend.

