Trending
Job Openings

PGA Tour winner uses Twitter contest to hire caddie for this week's event

By
30 minutes ago
Steven Bowditch and his caddie discuss a shot at the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson.
Scott HalleranSteven Bowditch and his caddie discuss a shot at the 2015 AT&T Byron Nelson.

Did you ever want to caddie for a PGA Tour winner? Well, this was your chance. And you probably blew it.

Steven Bowditch took to Twitter on Monday night to seek someone to carry his bag at this week’s John Deere Classic. And he did it in the self-deprecating fashion we’ve come to expect from the two-time PGA Tour winner as he gave himself only a 1-percent chance of making it to Sunday's final round.

Talk about the ultimate temp job.

Although, it doesn’t necessarily have to be so temporary. One responder asked whether he could also caddie for Bowditch at next week’s Open Championship if the Aussie happens to win this week and qualify for the season’s third major. “Without doubt. Not even a question,” Bowditch replied.

RELATED: Steven Bowditch is still the funniest PGA Tour pro on Twitter

By Tuesday afternoon, Bowditch had settled on his caddie, a 17-year-old local named Elias, who gave a sweet and savvy ("I love Australia") response.

After winning the Byron Nelson in 2015 and representing the Internationals at the President Cup later that year, Bowditch has struggled mightily with his golf game. He hasn't made a cut in five tournaments this season and has failed to make the weekend in 35 of his past 37 starts. However, the talent is still in there somewhere, and there is still the potential for a big payday — for both him and the lucky looper.

Standard PGA Tour caddie payouts are roughly 5 percent of tournament earnings for a made cut, 7 percent for a top 10, and 10 percent of a win. This week's winner will make more than $1 million, so you do the math for what the winning caddie takes home. Not a bad week's work -- if you can get it. Good luck, Elias.

RELATED: The 36 greatest caddies of all time

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Job Openings

PGA Tour winner uses Twitter contest to hire caddie for this week's event

30 minutes ago
It's A(nother) Girl!

Gordon Hayward, who has two daughters, is having a third, and he seems THRILLED about it

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger and Phil’s “big bet,” a PGA Tour WAG throws shade, and Brooks Koepka keeps enjoying life...

3 hours ago
Celebrity Caddies

Jimmy Buffett caddied in a U.S. Senior Women's Open practice round, thus making it the round...

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo wins amateur golf tournament by NINE shots

July 9, 2018
Impressive Swings

Watch one-handed, 7-year-old golfer Tommy Morrissey almost get a hole-in-one at Pinehurst's...

July 9, 2018
Good Sons

Harold Varner III keeps his word, mows his parents' lawn the day after huge payday

July 9, 2018
Hidden Figures

Are people laundering money through a $758,000 Jose Uribe baseball card?

July 9, 2018
What Happens in Vegas...

Certified madman Travis Pastrana survives Evel Knievel tribute with trio of Vegas jumps

July 9, 2018
Monday Superlatives

MLB is letting Robinson Cano back, and then suspending him again for the playoffs. It's deeply...

July 9, 2018
The Mike Vick Experience

Mike Vick is BACK and he's throwing frickin' laser beams (in flag football)

July 8, 2018
GOOOALLLL

These England goal reaction videos are the best thing going on the internet right now

July 7, 2018
Giveaways

PGA Tour pro misses cut, promptly gives putter to young fan

July 7, 2018
Golf is Hard

Beatriz Recari’s whiff with a driver is the latest example of how tough golf can be—even for...

July 7, 2018
Don't Quit Your Day Job

Russell Knox does the "golfers are athletes" argument no favors with woefully bad apple throw...

July 6, 2018
No good, very bad day

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp play-by-play guy gets laptop killed by foul ball live on air

July 6, 2018
Summer League Scuffles

Trae Young was not happy that Grayson Allen was playing hard defense in Summer League

July 6, 2018
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson gave Larry Fitzgerald a chipping lesson during their pro-am at the Greenbrier...

July 5, 2018
Related
The LoopIf any PGA Tour pros are looking for a last-minute …
The LoopFormer World Series MVP Josh Beckett caddies at Val…
The LoopBrooks Koepka's caddie is part bag man, part chirop…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection