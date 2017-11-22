Trending
Viral Videos

Jeremy Roenick catches a rattlesnake with golf clubs, continues to prove he's a total nut

By
an hour ago

If we were to compile a list of the likeliest people in the world to catch a rattlesnake with a couple of golf clubs, Jeremy Roenick would be No. 1. After all, this former hockey star is a man who once tried to tackle a gator on a golf course. For no good reason.

THE GRIND: When wild turkeys attack on the golf course

Still, seeing someone actually do it is impressive -- albeit pretty reckless. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Hockey players have reputations for being tough and fearless, but still, what a nut.

Not that there aren't brave golfers, either. Cody Gribble gave a gator a love tap at Bay Hill earlier this year and John Peterson once told us his five tips for dealing with gators on the course. Maybe they could team up with Roenick for a series of reptile wrangling instructional DVDs. On second thought, maybe not. The fewer people trying this type of stuff, the better.

RELATED: Jeremy Roenick explains his odd gator encounter on a golf course

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Related
Golf InstructionLeadbetter: Hit the gas to improve pitching accurac…
Golf InstructionJim Flick And Jack Nicklaus: Tee The Ball Higher On…
Golf InstructionFlick And Nicklaus: Releasing Correctly - Golf Dige…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection