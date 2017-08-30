Trending
Jeopardy! contestant takes advantage of really easy golf question

8 hours ago

A really easy golf question snuck its way into Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy! and one man took advantage. OK, so technically, it was a golf answer (You know how Jeopardy! works) and this episode from the Teachers' Championship originally aired May 9. Still, it's always exciting when golf makes it onto the show -- even if it was done in a sneaky way by that sly dog Alex Trebek.

THE GRIND: Tiger Woods' exciting news & trick shots in bathing suits

Thanks to For The Win's Luke Kerr-Dineen for spotting this, but we then tracked down a YouTube clip of it, as well as some details on how the episode unfolded. The question/answer that has us geeking out came in Double Jeopardy under the category "Included & Excluded." Mary selected the category's $800 question/answer, but it was Eduardo, a big golf guy (maybe), who quickly buzzed in with the correct response to this:

"THE PUBLIC MAY PLAY SEVERAL COURSES WHERE THIS JUNE EVENT HAS BEEN HELD, LIKE BETHPAGE BLACK & PINEHURST NO. 2."

What is the U.S. Open! Don't you just love it when you get something right on that show?

You can watch how this riveting moment in Jeopardy! history unfolded below in this YouTube clip that just happens to cut off right after that exchange (Go to the 10-minute mark):

Nice job by Eduardo taking advantage of that softball, but unfortunately for him, Mary wound up winning the episode and advancing to the semifinals. We're pretty sure had Trebek thrown an entire golf category in there, though, Eduardo would have cruised.

UPDATE: Pinehurst No. 2 saw the clip and has offered Eduardo a free round of golf there. Not a bad consolation prize.

RELATED: Professor sends pissy note to class, apologizes after realizing he's an idiot

