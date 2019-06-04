The Club That Won the USWO10 minutes ago

Jeongeun Lee6's U.S. Women's Open title: The most clutch club for golf's newest major champion

By
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
Streeter LeckaCHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - JUNE 02: Jeongeun Lee6 of South Korea hits a tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open Championship at the Country Club of Charleston on June 02, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

There are any number of clubs that Jeongeun Lee6 used that could be considered the club that won her the U.S. Women’s Open. Her iron game was stellar and her putting clutch. But for Lee6, it was her prowess of the tee that stood out, putting her in such good position that she was able to take advantage of her position off the tee so well that she became just the third player in the last 25 years to post four rounds under par in a Women’s Open.

Related: What Jeongeun Lee6 had in the bag at the U.S. Women's Open

Consider that Lee6 was eighth in driving distance at 260 yards and 11th in accuracy, hitting 48 of 56 fairways (85 percent). Not many players possess that combination of power and precision. Lee6’s driver is Callaway’s new Epic Flash model, a club featuring a face created using artificial intelligence and machine learning to find a face geometry that produces faster ball speeds across a wider portion of the face. As for specs, Lee6’s driver has 9 degrees of loft and has a Mitsubishi Diamana M+ stiff shaft. Lee6 keeps the adjustable weight in the rear track on the sole in the neutral position.

And when you’re striping it like she did off the tee at the U.S. Women’s Open, why would you change anything?

Trending on Stix
Related
StixJeongeun Lee6's U.S. Women's Open title: The most c…
StixWinner's Bag: Kevin Sutherland's clubs at the Princ…
StixWinner's bag: Jeongeun Lee6 clubs at the U.S. Women…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection