Jason Day's wife shares emotional story of miscarriage

In early November Jason Day and his wife Ellie announced that they were expecting their third child. But on Tuesday, Ellie took to Instagram to share that the couple had suffered a miscarriage.

"I found out the baby had no heartbeat anymore. I was devastated," Day revealed in an emotional post. “Two-and-a-half weeks went by with me battling my heart and brain about what was happening in my body, wondering why this wouldn’t just be over.”

Day said they lost the baby on Thanksgiving.

"Initially I felt complete despair. And then I saw the baby. Fully intact," Day wrote. "Tiny perfect head and face and arms and legs."

Day says she went public to help console others who have experienced similar grief.

“I hope you know you aren’t alone and I hope you feel God wrap his arms around you when you feel the depths of sorrow and loss,” she said.

The Days are not the only tour couple to take their miscarriage public this year, as Gary Woodland dropped out of the WGC-Match Play to be with his wife as they struggled through pregnancy. The Woodlands lost one of their expected twins, but welcomed their one-month-premature baby boy, Jaxson Lynn, in June.

