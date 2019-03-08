Trending
Gambling

Is the blackjack dealer charged with helping gamblers cheat actually a hero?

By
4 hours ago
picture alliance

A blackjack dealer has been charged with helping gamblers cheat, and it raises an interesting ethical question: Is he actually a hero?

Kidding. Sort of.

This case actually hits close to home for me. Literally. The now ex-dealer's alleged crimes took place at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun, a frequent haunt for me when it was just a dangerously short 75-minute drive from my apartment in Stamford. You could hop in the car with a couple of buddies after dinner, scoot on up there for a couple hours, and turn around and come home. And often we did just that after quickly being cleaned out. At the blackjack tables.

RELATED: New York man fakes kidnapping to avoid Super Bowl gambling debts

Blackjack really is the devil. Even playing at the $10 tables, you can go through $200 before a cocktail waitress brings you one "free" drink. See that photo above? That never happens. And when you do get a great hand, the dealer always matches or beats you, even if he has to pull a 5 after hitting on 16. I'm getting the sweats just thinking about it. . .

Anyway, allegedly, a (brave?) man named David C. Peters decided to help a couple gamblers (and himself) beat the house. The Day reports Peters, 49, and two co-conspirators made off with $61,175 from Mohegan Sun last fall.

How did they do it? Every way you could imagine, according to tribal police. Peters let the gamblers increase their bets after the allowed time had passed, he paid off hands that tied or lost, and he even burned cards that would have busted hands. Incredibly, the casino only started investigating after one gambler made nearly $34,000 and refused to give his name when casino employees asked, raising a red flag.

The investigation is ongoing, but Peters has been charged with first-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, and cheating. And he deserves whatever punishment he winds up getting. I think. . .

RELATED: Las Vegas now boasts the most expensive hotel room in the world

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Today In America

'Bikini barista' coffee shop deemed too steamy for California city council

43 minutes ago
Feats Of Strength

Rory McIlroy hits preposterously bold shot over lake, winds up making eagle

an hour ago
These Guys Are Good

Watch a European Tour pro play a nifty recovery shot from the beach during low tide

2 hours ago
Hot Take

Think NFL officiating is bad? This hot take on how to fix it is worse

3 hours ago
Nice

Richard Jefferson makes 69 joke on Nets broadcast, play-by-play man Ian Eagle has perfect...

3 hours ago
Gambling

Is the blackjack dealer charged with helping gamblers cheat actually a hero?

4 hours ago
Kick Him Off The Tour, Doug

This is it, this is the dirtiest play in hockey history

21 hours ago
Mookie Magic

Mic'd-up Mookie Betts works on short game, gives up run in Spring Training joyride

a day ago
Shanks

Ian Poulter hits (another) shank, lets out loudest FORE right in FORE right history

a day ago
Long Live The King

Rory McIlroy channels Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill with everything but the cigarette

a day ago
Viral Videos

This James Harden impersonator sneaker-squeaking his way around Target is a barrel of laughs

March 7, 2019
News & Tours

The Players Championship now has new theme music to go with its new trophy

March 7, 2019
Respect

Mario Hezonja says that the toughest player to guard isn't currently playing in the NBA (Is it...

March 7, 2019
Social Media Twists

Everyone's new favorite caddie on Twitter isn't actually on Twitter (yet)

March 7, 2019
Tour Life

Luke Donald's wife filmed him leaving the mall—and boy, was he a happy camper

March 6, 2019
Honest Abe

Rory McIlroy uses Abraham Lincoln reference in press conference, remains the best quote in...

March 6, 2019
MLB

The Angels whine that Bryce Harper is recruiting Mike Trout to Philadelphia; Bryce Harper and...

March 6, 2019
There's Hope For Us Yet

Pabst Blue Ribbon whiskey is coming (and with it world peace)

March 6, 2019
Related
The LoopWatch: Gambler loses out on more than half a millio…
The LoopOne red-hot gambler is letting $14 MILLION ride on …
The LoopThat Todd Gurley "knee" crushed Vegas sportsbooks, …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection