Irish or not, these green golf items will make you feel lucky this St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is one of those holidays that is fun for anyone to celebrate. With the temperatures beginning to rise each March, it's a great time to take the clubs out of winter storage and get back on the course. As you shake off the rust and chase that pot of gold at the end of the par-5 rainbow, you might as well dress for the occasion. This year, trade in that old green golf shirt for some of these fun St. Patrick's Day-inspired items—you never know, it might bring you some luck. And when you're done, try some of these Irish Whiskeys to keep the celebration going.

Happy Socks Pot of Golf and Athletic Big Luck Socks

Socks are a great way to add a little personality and celebration to any outfit. These pairs are perfect for St. Patrick's Day, but can also be worn beyond March for a little extra luck and style.

BUY ATHLETIC BIG LUCK SOCK NOW: $16

BUY POT OF GOLF SOCK NOW: $14

Polo Golf Custom Slim Performance Polo

Justin Thomas will be wearing this shirt during the final round of the Players Championship, which just happens to fall on the same day as St. Patrick's Day. It's a clean and bright green shade that will match with almost any pant color.

BUY NOW: $90

Bonobos Highland Tour Golf Shorts

These deep green bottoms are festive, without being too bright. The dark shade paired with a simple white golf shirt will look upscale with a dash of fun. If you're ready to go full-length green, these also come in the company's popular Highland Tour Golf Pants style ($128).

BUY SHORTS NOW: $38

BUY PANTS NOW: $128

Stitch Shamrock Headcovers

These lucky headcovers are a great way to celebrate all season long and are durable enough to last for years to come.

Available at stitchgolf.com: $68

Adidas Women's Originals 3-Stripes Leggings

Ladies, you may have never considered wearing a pair of green leggings, but these should change your mind. The throwback track stripe down the side is ultra-stylish and the shade is dark enough to be extra flattering.

BUY NOW: $40

PUMA Golf Men's Alterknit Radius Polo

This camo-esque golf shirt is bold and on-trend. The green shade is great for Irish-inspired celebrations, while the breathable, quick-dry fabric will keep up with any and all of those celebrations.

BUY NOW: $70

Jack Grace Limited Edition St. Patrick's Day on Green Saddles & Laces

Jack Grace offers customizable golf shoes for both men and women. All the saddles are removable and can be replaced with all sorts of fun colors and patterns. To celebrate the luck of the Irish, the company has a limited edition St. Patrick's Day pattern that is sure to turn a few heads. Shoes start at $160, saddles start at $30.

Available at jackgraceusa.com

Callaway 2018 Chrome Soft Truvis Shamrock Golf Balls

We can't promise that these shamrock golf balls will bring you luck during your next round, but it's certainly worth a shot. It's the classic Callaway Chrome Soft golf ball, covered in a green clover design.

BUY NOW: $45

Peter Millar Hyperlight Classic Fit Sport Coat

In golf, green jackets are always in style. In the style world, green suiting is incredibly on-trend at the moment. It's a great break from the typical navy sport coats and will brighten up any occasion. This jacket is a blend of wool, linen and silk for a luxe and comfortable fit.

BUY NOW: $695

Rhoback The Danny Boy Golf Shirt

If you're even just the slightest bit Irish (or have been near someone who is), you're bound to hear the classic "Oh Danny Boy" tune this St. Patrick's Day. Inspired by the ballad, this performance-ready golf shirt will keep you going longer than the chorus. The fun Rhoback Ridge on the back is a great way to incorporate all the Irish colors, without going overboard.

Available at Rhoback.com

J.LINDEBERG Alf Tour Merino Sweater

Color-blocking patterns are a great way to test out a new color in your wardrobe. This sleek merino wool sweater is stylish and performance ready. It has a next-to-skin feel without looking or feeling squeezed. Pair with a black pair of trousers or, if you're feeling bold, let it pop over a white pant.

BUY NOW: $157

Nike Roshe G Golf Shoe

Olive counts as green, too, and these golf shoes are both festive and stylish. The breathable mesh upper and sneaker-like feel make these golf shoes a sure hit.

BUY NOW: $80

Imperial Sports Shamrock Collection

The Imperial Sports Shamrock Collection has something for everyone this St. Patrick's Day. From the all-over-pattern performance cap and bucket hat, to the throwback rope caps and visors, you'll exude four-leaf-cover style and luck this March, Irish or not.

Available at Imperialsports.com

Foray Core Sleeveless Golf Shirt

Wrinkle-resistant Italian Jersey and a four-way stretch make this polo great for golf, while the shimmer placket and high-low hem add a ton of style. The green colorway is a flattering shade to throw into any golf ensemble rotation.

BUY NOW: $100

Adidas Men's Crewneck Sweater

With a modern green shade and minimalist stripes, this sweater will look great on St. Patty's day and beyond. It's an easy wear crew neck that you can throw over a golf shirt mid-round or pair with a nice pair of dark trousers for a night out.

BUY NOW: $43