Inverting the NBA's proud tradition of jumping over fools, Kyle Lowry decides to go under them...

There's no more electric moment in basketball than when the defense parts like the Red Sea and suddenly there's nothing standing between your team's trampoline-legged Moses and glory but a seven-foot oak tree rooted to the floor. Time seems to stand still. Everything sounds like it's underwater. Then the unstoppable force meets the immovable object and suddenly the whole world comes exploding back to full speed like two giant hunks of space rock colliding much at the formation of the universe. It is one of the single greatest spectacles in sports—NAY!—on earth. Exhibit A . . .

On Wednesday night, however, Kyle Lowry—Toronto Raptor in arms with one Vince Carter, as seen above—decided to flip the NBA's storied history of going over fools on its head, opting to go under the Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill instead. Take it away, Kyle:

You're absolutely dying for a second angle on that, aren't you?

Safe to say, this is probably not going to catch on quite like a good ol' fashioned posterization. In fact, we're not entirely sure what Lowry was up to at all. Where did think he think he was going? What did he think was going to happen? Mysteries beyond our mortal grasp, we're afraid. That said, Kyle Lowry is nothing if not an innovator . . .