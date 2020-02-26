Trending
Gamechanger

Inverting the NBA's proud tradition of jumping over fools, Kyle Lowry decides to go under them

By
4 hours ago

There's no more electric moment in basketball than when the defense parts like the Red Sea and suddenly there's nothing standing between your team's trampoline-legged Moses and glory but a seven-foot oak tree rooted to the floor. Time seems to stand still. Everything sounds like it's underwater. Then the unstoppable force meets the immovable object and suddenly the whole world comes exploding back to full speed like two giant hunks of space rock colliding much at the formation of the universe. It is one of the single greatest spectacles in sports—NAY!—on earth. Exhibit A . . .

RELATED: Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

On Wednesday night, however, Kyle Lowry—Toronto Raptor in arms with one Vince Carter, as seen above—decided to flip the NBA's storied history of going over fools on its head, opting to go under the Milwaukee Bucks' George Hill instead. Take it away, Kyle:

You're absolutely dying for a second angle on that, aren't you?

Safe to say, this is probably not going to catch on quite like a good ol' fashioned posterization. In fact, we're not entirely sure what Lowry was up to at all. Where did think he think he was going? What did he think was going to happen? Mysteries beyond our mortal grasp, we're afraid. That said, Kyle Lowry is nothing if not an innovator . . .

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Baseball Reference

Cover your ears, Orioles fans, this autistic teen can recite the score of every Yankees game...

2 hours ago
Gamechanger

Inverting the NBA's proud tradition of jumping over fools, Kyle Lowry decides to go under them...

4 hours ago
Viral Videos

LeBron James drops 40 against Zion Williamson, sparks debate by eating candy on the bench

7 hours ago
What goes up...

Feast your eyes on the floppiest flop shot ever flopped

a day ago
Ummm, OK

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy's reason for wearing a Star of David necklace is interesting, to say...

February 25, 2020
The Grind

Patrick Reed's Twitter blocking rampage, a Tiger Woods scare, and the most embarrassing golf...

February 25, 2020
Mad Max

Max Homa spent the morning torching former NFLers' swings on the Twitter machine

February 25, 2020
110% Commitment

Dedication is calling local radio to complain about UK basketball's seeding 10 minutes after...

February 25, 2020
Tasty Treats

Tiger Woods might bring back an extremely popular dessert for the Masters Champions Dinner

February 25, 2020
Browns Beat

What could be more Cleveland Browns than live-streaming the open-casket funeral for their...

February 24, 2020
Shankapotomus

Do you have to quit golf forever if you hit a shank this bad on the first hole at the Old...

February 24, 2020
Viral Videos

The Norwegian broadcast of Viktor Hovland's winning putt was pure electricity

February 24, 2020
Long Shots

84-year-old Ole Miss basketball fan sinks full-court putt to win Nissan, probably deserves...

February 24, 2020
Cancel Refs

G League coach Chase Buford goes on epic referee rant while looking an absolute madman

February 24, 2020
Monday Superlatives

The Houston Astros have entered their "Nothing to See Here, Folks!" era

February 24, 2020
Epic Posters

Future No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards ended Vanderbilt's basketball program with this dunk

February 23, 2020
Innovators

Bryson DeChambeau explains why he needed a towel guy as only Bryson DeChambeau can

February 21, 2020
Whoops!

Golden State's towel boy did the one thing you're not supposed to do as towel boy

February 21, 2020
Related
The LoopCover your ears, Orioles fans, this autistic teen c…
Golf News & ToursJust how treacherous is “The Bear Trap” at PGA Nati…
Golf News & Tours2020 Honda Classic DFS picks: Why Brooks Koepka has…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved