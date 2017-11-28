Insane wingsuit flyers reverse the formula, jump IN to an airplane

Trending
In case you’re somehow unfamiliar with the concept of skydiving, it typically works like this: Morbidly curious college student and/or lifelong maniac is ferried two miles into the sky via airplane, then jumps out. Pretty simple, albeit terrifying, stuff.

Recently French wingsuit madmen Fred Fugen and Vince Reffet decided to flip that equation on its head, however, leaping off the snowy peak of Switzerland’s Jungfrau Mountain and IN to a moving airplane in a real-life version of a stunt you’d laugh at the ridiculousness of if you re-watched Goldeneye right now. Behold the glorious stupidity.

Needless to say, this is eye-wateringly, mind-numbingly crazy stuff and it makes that time you flipped the golf cart (our little secret) look like a tricycle accident. What drives a human being to take these kind of risks for sport is completely beyond us mortals who sit at desks for livings, but we’re glad they do, if only because we get to sit here and gawk like idiots on an otherwise innocuous Tuesday afternoon.

