Inaugural Bermuda Championship will feature one of the youngest players in PGA Tour history

As expected for a PGA Tour opposite-field event in the fall, the list of journeymen playing in the Bermuda Championship is longer than a Bubba Watson tee shot. But while the inaugural tournament is an opportunity for many veteran players, it will also feature a fresh face. One we're pretty sure hasn't even been shaved yet.

Kenny Leseur will make his PGA Tour debut this week, and hopefully, he's arranged for transportation to Port Royal Golf Course. At 15, he's one of the youngest players to tee it up in a PGA Tour event, and the youngest since a slightly younger 15-year-old Cole Hammer played in the 2015 U.S. Open.

“When I started golf, I had no clue I was going to able to get on the PGA Tour,” Leseur told the Royal Gazette earlier this month. “Every young golfer’s goal is to get on the Tour, but at 15 it’s really astonishing.”

Leseur is the second 15-year-old in the past couple weeks to make a big splash in pro golf. Last Wednesday, England's Josh Hill became the youngest golfer to ever win a professional event that awards Official World Golf Ranking points at the MEENA Tour's Al Ain Open.

Like Hammer in 2015, Leseur earned his way into the event. The Bermuda resident tied for first with Michael Sims and Jarryd Dillas at a qualifier at Port Royal to grab one of three available spots.

And how about this Thursday-Friday pairing for the young man? Leseur will play alongside 50-year-old Dana Quigley and 55-year-old Guy Boros. Maybe one of them can give him a ride.

