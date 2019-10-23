A 15-year-old just became the youngest winner of a pro event recognized by the Official World Golf Ranking

Remember Ryo Ishikawa? The Japanese phenom who played in the penultimate group on Saturday at the 2010 U.S. Open as an 18-year-old? Among his other precocious accomplishments, Ishikawa is also the youngest player to ever win a professional tournament that awards Official World Golf Ranking points. Make that was the youngest.

RELATED: Watch a 14-year-old make the cut in his European Tour debut

On Wednesday, Josh Hill broke Ishikawa's record that had stood since 2007. Hill's win at the Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour came at 15 years, six months and 27 days, edging Ishikawa's mark of 15 years and eight months. The Official World Golf Ranking was created in 1986—or 18 years before Hill was born.

The Dubai-based Brit claimed the three-round event in Abu Dhabi at 17 under par, firing a final-round 62 to win by two shots. Here's a look at Hill putting out on the final hole:

That's a pretty calm reaction for someone making history. Talk about acting like you've been there before.

And the amateur certainly has the tour-pro white-pants look down already. Count Nick Faldo among those impressed with the young man's performance.

Coincidentally, Ishikawa, who recently turned 28, will be making his PGA Tour return this week with the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan . Ishikawa last played in a PGA Tour event at the 2017 Wyndham Championship.

RELATED: From Ryo to Tiger, golf's all-time biggest phenoms

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP