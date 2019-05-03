Watch 14-year-old Yang Kuang's 18th-hole birdie to make the cut in European Tour debut

Whatever typical weekend plans 14-year-old Yang Kuang had on tap—whether it was meeting up at the mall with friends or playing Little League—they're officially canceled. The Chinese teen phenom will continue to tee it up at the Volvo China Open after making the cut on Friday.

Not only did Kuang advance to the weekend in his European Tour debut, but he did it in dramatic fashion. Needing to hole a 15-footer for par on the final hole, Kuang calmly drained his attempt for a second consecutive round of one-under-par 71. Pretty darn impressive. Check it out:

OK, so maybe he wasn't so calm as evidenced by the huge sigh of relief he let out. But how about that fist pump? The dude already looks like a seasoned pro in that department.

At two under par through 36 holes, Kuang is currently in a tie for 55th place. Fellow countryman Ashun Wu leads at 13 under. Kuang is the second-youngest player to make a cut on either the European Tour or PGA Tour. Tianlang Guan was a month younger when he finished as low amateur at the 2013 Masters .

Kuang qualified for this event by winning the Volvo China Junior Match Play Championship in December. Although this was his European Tour debut, he has already played in three PGA Tour Series China events, most recently making the cut two weeks ago at the Haikou Championship.

In other words, Kuang better get used to having his weekends filled by competing against some of the world's best golfers. And golf fans should probably get used to seeing him do it.

