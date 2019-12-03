Trending
Ron This Town

In Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera

By
4 hours ago
Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans
Tim Warner

In the understatement of the century, we here at The Loop are a bit partial to gambling. The office throws around bets, parlays and (eventually-losing) guarantees with the same consistency that Mitch Trubisky throws ducks. Thus, we fly the flag at half-mast today for a loss that hits close to home. Ron Rivera, after a shaky season that was chockfull of broken expectations, has been officially fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

At his peak, Riverboat Ron Rivera was the patron saint of gamblers, changing his coaching style and money-balling his way back into the NFL playoffs. Back in 2014, staring a 1-4 record in the face, Rivera elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 twice instead of kicking a field goal. The second attempt led to a touchdown, which snowballed into a 35-10 victory for the Panthers and degenerates everywhere.

After this proto-Minneapolis Miracle, Rivera and the Panthers became risk-takers, wheeling and dealing their way to 11 wins in their final 12 games of the season. Rivera went on to win 2013 AP NFL Coach of the Year. Should've bet on him on then...

RELATED: How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

A 15-1 record the subsequent season stuffed with fourth-down conversions and perilous decision-making culminated in a Super Bowl appearance, proving Riverboat Ron's worth. It also cemented the nickname, which sticks to this very day.

Rivera has since backed away from the moniker, stating that he's "a calculated risk-taker," not a gambler. But that's just what a gambler would say. And we salute him for that.

So while Rivera may be gone, his contribution to the world of gambling will not die with his coaching career. During Rivera's tenure as head coach of the Panthers, sports gambling has legitimized slowly but surely across the United States. Thirteen states now have legal, regulated sports betting industries, with six more closing in.

Coincidence? I think not.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ron This Town

In Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera

4 hours ago
Coping Mechanisms

Skip Bayless' wife pens survival guide for partners of sports fans because obviously

6 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods’ walk-off “win,” Shooter McGavin shoots his shot, and PGA Tour wedding season...

7 hours ago
AARPop

Nothing to see here, just Gary Sheffield hitting bombs and crushing cigars

9 hours ago
Yakety Sax

Buffalo winger Conor Sheary had the perfect reaction to scoring this hilarious goal on the New...

9 hours ago
Go On Matteo!

Lionel Messi's son reacting to dad's sixth Ballon d'Or is a beacon of light in this dark place...

December 2, 2019
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

Ohio State fan hands Michigan another L with heartwarming holiday light display

December 2, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Power conferences in college football are just medieval kingdoms now

December 2, 2019
Big Man On Campus

The hedges at Jordan-Hare Stadium claim multiple lives, are our college football star of the...

December 2, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Chargers are the GOAT of losing in absurd fashion

December 2, 2019
Random Daggers

Graeme McDowell gets "owned" by Padraig Harrington's delightful Ryder Cup dagger

November 29, 2019
Phil Being Phil

Phil Mickelson's latest "Phireside Chat" features his father, who says a total of zero words

November 27, 2019
Hope Hurts the Most

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Not-so-happy valley

November 27, 2019
Upsets we love

Stephen F. Austin stuns Duke at buzzer, pulls off biggest upset in 15 years to become team

November 27, 2019
Gobble, Gobble

Matt Kuchar, Sergio Garcia and the rest of golf's biggest turkeys from 2019

November 26, 2019
Thanks A Lot, Coach

Mike Tomlin's reason for starting Devlin Hodges was a nice big middle finger to Mason Rudolph

November 26, 2019
The Grind

Jon Rahm’s generous “wedding gift,” a slam dunk walk-off hole-in-one, and the greatest, golf...

November 26, 2019
The Wide World of Walton

Bill Walton was born to call the Maui Invitational

November 26, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursJon Rahm's memorable year to end with Hero World Ch…
Golf News & ToursBryson DeChambeau bulks up in a bid to gain driver …
The LoopIn Memoriam: Riverboat Ron Rivera - Golf Digest
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 10/14/2019) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 10/14/2019). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2019 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved