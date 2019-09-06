If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

Each college football season we're seeing more and more big time, early-season non-conference games, as teams are more willing to face a Week 1 or Week 2 test. The only problem with these games is that they're often held at neutral sites, last week's Oregon vs. Auburn game at AT&T Stadium being the prime example.

But this week fans are getting the rare monumental non-conference matchup that's held at an iconic college football stadium, with LSU rolling into Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin to take on the Longhorns. There's just something about a home college crowd, one that will be decked out in burnt orange, that a massive NFL stadium like JerryWorld cannot replicate. It's going to make it look and feel like a much more important game than it'll ultimately prove to be for both squads in the long run.

Naturally, a game with so much hype deserves some real deal hype videos. While sports have become oversaturated with these 1-2 minute mini films (FAU does them for goodness sake), some you just have to tip your cap to. Let's start with LSU's, which is narrated by former Tiger and now New York Jet Jamal Adams:

Oh yeah, that's the good stuff. I'm not even close to an LSU fan and I feel like donning some purple and gold right now. Just watching that makes you feel like LSU is coming in on a MISSION.

Texas kept it short and sweet, using a speech from head coach Tom Herman as the voiceover:

Prettayy, prettayyy, prettayyy good. But I think I'd give the edge to LSU in the hype-video battle. The oddsmakers have already given LSU the edge too, as the Tigers are now a six-point favorite on the road. That's a lot of respect for Coach O's team, who won in convincing fashion, 55-3, over lowly Georgia Southern a week ago. It will be tough to not take a home dog like Texas (Tom Herman might be the GOAT underdog coach), which also won in a romp last week, beating Louisiana Tech 45-14. It'll be especially tough to not bet the house on them if this guy is on the sideline:

Safe to say he won't be the only CFB fan saying "Alright, Alright, Alright" when the ball kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

