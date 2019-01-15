Trending
Pure Trash

If these leaked NBA All-Star Game jerseys are real, Nike needs to go back to the drawing board as soon as possible

By
3 hours ago

Of the four major pro sports, no league does its All-Star Game better than the NBA. The NFL Pro Bowl stinks, the MLB All-Star Game is a shell of its former self and as much as I love the NHL, that league's new All-Star Game format lacks some serious pop. The same can't be said for the NBA All-Star Game, which always does its job of being entertaining while also being competitive thanks to the players giving some decent effort. Unless they are nursing a hangover like Jimmy Butler apparently was last year.

Unfortunately, the game's jerseys have been crappy at best and burn them all to a crisp at worst in recent years. Sadly, it doesn't appear like that will change in 2019 if these "leaked" jerseys from a Nike retail store in Kuala Lumpur are any indication:

My goodness these are garbage. And we are far from alone in that assessment:

This is now the second straight year that Nike has gotten mixed reactions (that's being kind) over their All-Star Game jersey design. Plain black and white appears to be the move once again, but this time with ... wait for it ... red, white and blue trim! Let's not get too wild now.

Making matters worse is that this "leak" is most definitely the 2019 jersey, at least according to one ESPN report. So it looks like we're stuck with these discount rack monstrosities.

Do the jerseys affect the fans' enjoyment of the game? Probably not, but when looking back on the All-Star jerseys of the '80s and '90s, it's clear that we could do much, MUCH better. Take a look at these red, white and blue classics from 1981:

Fire! And how about these beauties the Association's stars rocked from the late '80s into the early '90s:

Even these from 1992 that incorporated an actual star on the jersey were solid:

1992 NBA All Star Game
Nathaniel S. Butler

And who could forget these GOATs from 1995 and 1996:

1995 NBA All-Star Game
Andrew D. Bernstein
1996 NBA All Star Game
Andrew D. Bernstein

Starting in the late '90s and up until 2003, players rocked their own uniforms, which is always a fine option. Then in 2003, they went back to the classics. Great move!

Jordan looks on
Jamie Squire

It's been all downhill since, most notably with the shirsey debacle of 2014:

2014 NBA All-Star Game
Andrew D. Bernstein

The removal of the East vs. West format in favor of Team LeBron vs. Team Whoever certainly plays a role in the black and white, boring color scheme. But still, Nike can do better. Maybe next year.

RELATED: Some hero mashed up Kawhi Leonard's laugh and the 'NBA on NBC' theme and it's glorious

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pure Trash

If these leaked NBA All-Star Game jerseys are real, Nike needs to go back to the drawing board...

3 hours ago
Frostbite Bowl

Chiefs vs. Patriots on Sunday is going to be like the surface of Hoth

3 hours ago
Occupational Hazards

The government shutdown is really putting a cramp in Donald Trump's golf game

6 hours ago
The Grind

An ugly caddie rumor, a clean PGA Tour rookie, Ho-sung's big break, and LOCKS* for all four...

6 hours ago
Twitter Campaigns

Aaron Rodgers wants to play with Ho-sung Choi in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Join the club,...

7 hours ago
Hope You Like The Couch

Given the ol' three-wood-or-wife ultimatum, Henrik Stenson picks the three wood

8 hours ago
Big Man's Gotta Eat

Steven Adams is the perfect new spokesperson for the Oklahoma Beef Council

January 14, 2019
Making Moves

South Carolina's new $50-million, arcade-equipped football megaplex is gonna blow up the SEC

January 14, 2019
On Brand

Matt Kuchar does the most Matt Kuchar thing ever by butchering Jay-Z lyrics

January 14, 2019
Monday Superlatives

The NFL needs the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl

January 14, 2019
Kids doing kids things

The saga of Harvey Leishman’s loose tooth has a happy ending

January 13, 2019
Doink'd

Bears fans attempted to kick 43-yard field goals in the snow and it went exactly how you'd...

January 13, 2019
Traj Goals

This low screamer by Gary Woodland is already the coolest shot of 2019

January 12, 2019
Waiting Game

Bored PGA Tour caddie checks in with his boss who isn't playing due to wife's pregnancy, bored

January 11, 2019
Instigating

Sean Avery picking fights with people who park in the bike lane in NYC is PEAK Sean Avery

January 11, 2019
Embrace Debate

High school basketball team uses "stall offense" to win 20-16, gets predictably roasted on...

January 11, 2019
Cheat Days

Costco may have finally gone too far with this 27-pound(!) bucket of mac & cheese

January 11, 2019
Making a Splash

PGA Tour rookie Adam Svensson still living down that time he drove a golf cart into a lake

January 11, 2019
Related
The LoopThe New York Rangers emergency goalie's jersey need…
The LoopBrowns safety Damarious Randall might go broke if t…
The LoopThe Anaheim Ducks are bringing back the Mighty Duck…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection