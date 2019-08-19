Ian Poulter on Ryder Cup pressure, overzealous fans, and why Rory McIlroy's Medinah cop car is in his driveway

Ian Poulter is one of the greatest performers in Ryder Cup history. But when it comes to trolling Team USA , he's even better.

An avid car collector, Poulter's prized possessions are his custom Ferraris, but the vehicle sitting in his Orlando driveway that draws the most attention is a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria. It's not the flashiest car on the property, but it certainly has the most collective sentimental value considering its backstory.

If you watched this past week's BMW Championship at Medinah, you probably saw the famous clip of Rory McIlroy being escorted by a cop to the 2012 Ryder Cup just in time for his Sunday singles match. McIlroy rushed to the first tee and beat Keegan Bradley, part of the Europeans' comeback win known as the "Miracle at Medinah." And now that very Ryder Cup relic is parked on Poulter's pavement . Pretty cool.

Poulter joined the Golf Digest Podcast to discuss how that infamous car wound up in his possession and the work being done to it now. He also talks about his incredible record at the Ryder Cup, the intense pressure at the biennial event, and the future venue where he'd love to get a crack at being Europe's captain (the answer may surprise you). Plus, Alex Myers, Joel Beall, and Stephen Hennessey recap a wild week at Medinah, preview this week's Tour Championship, and discuss a very unlucky break (literally) on the golf course. Please have a listen: