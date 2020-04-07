Trending
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's 99-yard TD run

By
2 hours ago

When I was 7 or 8 years old, I got what remains my favorite Christmas gift ever, even though it's been rendered obsolete thanks to technological advances. The gift: "NFL Films: 100 Greatest Touchdowns" VHS Tape. My uncle gave it to me on Christmas Eve at my parent's house when the whole family was over, and we promptly popped it in the VCR and watched the entire thing. All 100 TDs.

Eventually I memorized the entire ranking from 100 to 1, though now all I remember is that Franco Harris' "Immaculate Reception" was No. 1. The tape had everything from Otto Graham slinging the pill around to Fran Tarkenton doing his best Michael Vick impression before Michael Vick was even born to Jim Brown breaking 11 tackles in one play. One TD that always stood out to me though was Tony Dorsett's 99-yard touchdown run, for obvious reasons. Prior to Derrick Henry's TD run from 2018, Dorsett's run was the only 99-yard TD run in NFL history. I must have watched this tape and this TD hundreds of times, to the point where I could do the call ("to the 30, to the 40!") as the play happened. Not sure who it was, but it's so good. I was able to find the exact one I'm thinking of on YouTube:

"NINETY-NINE YARDS!" Outstanding call. And on Monday Night Football, no less.

Despite seeing this play countless times, I never knew what the NFL Throwback Twitter account pointed out on Tuesday, that the Dallas Cowboys only had 10 men on the field when it happened. What??

To all the boomers reading this that have fire breathing out of their mouths, I'm sorry. Actually, let's be honest, not a single person over the age of 50 is reading this. They're just going to angrily post a broken link on their Facebook page and call me a big dumb millennial idiot who can't change a tire for not knowing there was only 10 men on the field for Dorsett's run.

I guess the point is, I feel like any time the Dorsett run is replayed, no one mentions that there was only 10 men on the field. Perhaps I'm wrong and it's been mentioned so many times that it goes without saying (Vikings fans are probably fine with this), but I can't recall ever hearing about it until now. As if the play wasn't legendary enough already.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Cheers to Augusta

The Masters 2020 Re-Watch Drinking Game: The official, unofficial way to enjoy the major that...

22 minutes ago
Throwback

I was today years old when I learned the Cowboys had 10 men on the field for Tony Dorsett's TD...

2 hours ago
Golf 101

Did you know: The origins of the 14-club limit

3 hours ago
Finish Them

Dana White buying a private island to host UFC fights might be the most 'Mortal Kombat' thing

5 hours ago
The Grind

A Tiger Woods sighting(!), a tour pro couple pitches in for charity, and a “59” you have to to...

5 hours ago
Let Bygones Be Bygones

"He got me": Chris Paul finally gives Steph Curry credit for breaking his ankles five years...

a day ago
Something's Got To Give

How golf's revised majors season will impact your college football consumption this fall

a day ago
Yes Please

College GameDay at the Masters would be the greatest crossover event in the history of mankind...

a day ago
Back In the Day

This Allen Iverson story reads like the setup to a great joke: A.I. and D-Wade walk into a . ....

April 6, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The longest playoff in golf history went an exhausting 72 holes for the U.S....

April 6, 2020
Nope

Hard pass on this video of a skydiver pulling his friend's chute after he was knocked out

April 6, 2020
The Masters

Masters 2020: The 10 most syrupy Jim Nantz Masters monologues

April 6, 2020
Monday Superlatives

Video game sports are actually making everything worse

April 6, 2020
Sexy Rexy

Rex Ryan calls Amari Cooper a 'turd' on live television. Not an April Fool's joke

April 3, 2020
Great Golf Debates

You are pulling off a heist. Which golfers are on your crew?

April 3, 2020
People Helping People

Shin-Soo Choo—who just gave $1,000 to all 190 Texas Rangers minor leaguers—is your human of

April 2, 2020
Well Played

Patrick Ewing and a cheerleader once pulled off an epic April Fools' prank on a New York

April 2, 2020
Golf 101

Did you know: The creator of the Stableford scoring system was a darn good stick himself

April 2, 2020
Related
Golf News & ToursNew November dates for the Masters gives locals hop…
The LoopI was today years old when I learned the Cowboys ha…
Golf News & Tours2020 Masters field set, with winners from golf's re…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20). IF YOU ARE A CALIFORNIA RESIDENT AND WOULD LIKE TO EXERCISE YOUR RIGHT TO OPT-OUT OF THIRD-PARTY DATA SHARING, YOU MAY DO SO HERE:  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved