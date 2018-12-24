How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Nick Foles is "happening" again

Trending
On Sunday, December 9th, in Dallas, Texas, the 2018 Philadelphia Eagles season had been declared dead. A crushing overtime loss at the hands of the rival Cowboys dropped Philly to 6-7 on the year, knocking them completely out of the NFC East race and essentially out of the NFC East playoff picture. The Super Bowl hangover was real, and there would be no title defense in 2018.

Then, for literally the THIRD time, Nick Foles happened.

No, that's not last week's issue of Sports Illustrated. And it's not from last year either. That cover is from December 2013, back when Foles and Chip Kelly ruled the NFC East for one entire season. Foles "happened" again during Philly's magical Super Bowl run a year ago in his second stint with the Eagles, and he's "happening" again this season. In place of the injured Carson Wentz, the reigning Super Bowl MVP took the Eagles into L.A. and beat the previously unbeatable Rams 30-23 and then followed that up with a 32-30 on win Sunday at home against the Houston Texans, keeping their now promising playoff hopes alive. And he's doing it all in style. Check out some of these numbers:

Greatest quarterback in franchise history? Methinks yes.

Foles is playing so well that he's even got the Patriots' Twitter account thanking him for helping New England earn home-field advantage by beating Houston:

Amazingly, an Eagles win next week at Washington, plus a Minnesota Vikings loss at home against the Chicago Bears (certainly possible), would put the Eagles in the playoffs. And it's all thanks to Nick Foles... again. Twitter still doesn't know how to handle it.

RELATED: Philly construction worker greets Manny Machado in most Philly way possible

