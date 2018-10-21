Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

By
5 hours ago

The annual "oh shit there's an NFL game on right now" game in London took place on Sunday morning between the Tennessee Titans and L.A. Chargers, and it went just about how you'd expect. It was sloppy, it was ugly, it featured some bad coaching decisions and you probably didn't realize it was on until late in the second quarter. It's totally not stupid and I wish there were more 9:30 a.m. ET kicks in London so I can forget to take an injured Melvin Gordon out of my fantasy lineup. I'm not bitter.

RELATED: This botched punt in the snow from the Wisconsin-Illinois game is the most Big Ten play ever

Those who did wake up in time for the second half were treated to a wild finish though, and one that has led to an epic pick-a-side debate over a questionable call by Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with the game on the line. Down 20-13, Marcus Mariota connected with tight end Luke Stocker for a touchdown with 31 seconds to go, pulling the Titans within one point. The play capped off a 13-play, 89-yard drive that summed up much of the play in the second half, a half dominated by Tennessee. The question now was, step on their neck and go for two and the win? Or, take your chances with OT and continue to impose your will on the Chargers' gassed defense.

Vrabel went with option 1, and even got a second chance at it after they failed on the first attempt but got a defensive holding call. Now, from the one-yard line this time, the Titans went again, and ... passed it again despite having Derrick Henry on their team. Mariota's pass was tipped and then sailed over his receiver's head, leading to a 20-19 loss. Vrabel's aggressive mindset is one many can get behind, it was just the execution part he failed miserably at. This wasn't exactly Frank Reich levels of WTF, but anytime the aggressive play doesn't pay off, there will be many takes. Let's have a look at a few from the immediate aftermath on Twitter.

There you have it, folks. Mike Vrabel was commendably aggressive while also being the worst coach in NFL history. Twitter remains the best.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Movie Magic

Newly announced Hall-of-Fame golfer Jan Stephenson says Margot Robbie wants to play her in a...

2 hours ago
Highlights

Delaware kick returner trucks defender so hard that everyone freezes up, leading to wild TD

3 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Mike Vrabel questionably goes for two and fails miserably

5 hours ago
Snow Bowl

This botched punt in the snow from the Wisconsin-Illinois game is the most Big Ten play ever

October 20, 2018
Hidden Talents

Sergio Garcia scores highlight-reel goal in European Tour player-caddie soccer match

October 19, 2018
The Loop

Odell Beckham Jr. admits to having a serious drinking problem (It's just not what you think)

October 19, 2018
Memory Lane

Courtesy cars at the Masters have come a long way from this hideous station wagon

October 19, 2018
Wait, What?

Watch Kawhi Leonard dunk the ball, then palm it before it hits the ground in this mesmerizing...

October 19, 2018
Gambling

An anonymous Vegas gambler with a fitting nickname has made a killing betting against Rutgers...

October 19, 2018
Must-Listen

CC Sabathia's F-bomb-laced rant on how to properly bean a batter is gold, Jerry! Gold!

October 19, 2018
Highlights

LeBron James and Damian Lillard's early dunk-off nearly brought the roof down in Portland

October 19, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: Is the Jon Gruden experiment already a bust?

October 18, 2018
Defensive Clinics

DeMarcus Cousins looks good in the swatting-little-kids'-shots phase of his comeback

October 18, 2018
American Heroes

Texas Robin Hood steals five cases of Bud Light WITH HIS BARE HANDS

October 18, 2018
Inauspicious Beginnings

Knicks fan makes half-court shot before anyone on the actual Knicks makes any shot to start...

October 18, 2018
Apocalypse Now

College GameDay forces Pullman, Washington to declare state of emergency

October 18, 2018
The Lane Train

Yes, Lane Kiffin is claiming he offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship to FAU

October 18, 2018
Boban Smash

Watch Clippers monster Boban Marjanovic dunk without even having to jump

October 18, 2018
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cleveland Brow…
The LoopUber driver films Eagles fans the weekend before th…
The LoopBrandon Marshall might hate the Patriots more than …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection