Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Colts coach Frank Reich would rather lose than tie. Have to respect that

By
an hour ago
Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Andy Lyons

There's a few alarming trends that have caught on during the early part of this NFL season, namely, terrible roughing the passer calls, the Tennessee Titans being good and what feels like an influx of games that go to overtime. Years ago, this would be a great thing. It's free football! But the new overtime rules have somehow made ties more likely, as we've seen this year with two games ending in ties already. Just another genius move by Roger Goodell, whose tenure as NFL commissioner gets more impeccable by the day.

On Sunday, we almost witnessed two more ties happen within minutes of each other, something that would have sent social media into an absolute tizzy. Crisis was avoided when those aforementioned Titans stunned the Philadelphia Eagles with less than 20 seconds left in overtime to win 26-23 and move to 3-1. Soon after, the Houston Texans kicked a last second field goal to defeat the Indianapolis Colts, also in overtime, 37-34.

There was one major difference in the outcome of both games though. In Tennessee, the Eagles struck first with a field goal, and the Titans were able to answer on their ensuing possession with a TD. In Indianapolis, the teams traded field goals, and the Colts got the ball back with 1:50 left in overtime and a chance to win with a field goal. Andrew Luck and the offense reached their own 43-yard line with 24 seconds left, but faced a 4th and 4. No one, not the players, not the coaches and not the fans, wants to tie, but in the grand scheme of things, it will help your playoff chances. The smart move was to punt the ball away and "kiss your sister" as that really creepy old saying goes.

The hell with playoff chances, said Colts head coach Frank Reich, who sent his offense back out in their own territory to go for it. SPOILER ALERT: it didn't go well. Now the rightful second-guessing has begun. Let's see how it went on Twitter.

To his credit, Reich defended his James Franklin-esque call afterwards:

Have to respect it, as long as you forget about the fact he handed away the game.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Colts coach Frank Reich would rather lose than tie. Have...

an hour ago
Okay, Coach

Following woeful 4th-and-5 call, James Franklin preaches about the 'little things' after loss...

11 hours ago
You Mad, Bro?

Ryder Cup 2018: Rory McIlroy screams 'I can't putt?!' at fan after burying birdie putt, seems...

September 29, 2018
Phil as Buddha?

Ryder Cup 2018: Phil Mickelson's belly is Team USA's new good-luck charm, and we're not sure...

September 29, 2018
Daggers

Ryder Cup 2018: Edoardo Molinari pokes fun at Patrick Reed during match against his brother

September 29, 2018
Well look at that

Today, for the first time in tennis history, no man under age 30 holds a grand slam singles...

September 28, 2018
Ryder Cup 2018

Ryder Cup 2018: The craziest fans from day 1 of the Ryder Cup

September 28, 2018
Style

Ryder Cup 2018: Both teams wore red and it created a ton of confusion

September 28, 2018
Savvy Moves

Chris Conte hilariously pokes fun at himself three days after getting stiff-armed into...

September 28, 2018
Member's Bounce

Ryder Cup 2018: Watch Tony Finau get incredibly lucky bounce off plank, setting up easy birdie

September 28, 2018
Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods plays prank on former Ryder Cup opponent with a cruel reminder of their match at...

September 27, 2018
Whoops

CC Sabathia costs himself $500K with one pitch, is a ride or die teammate

September 27, 2018
Such a Tease

The Hartford Whalers are back!...sort of

September 27, 2018
MLB

A former MLB All-Star has turned into a real-life Indiana Jones

September 27, 2018
GrittyGate

Penguins fans photoshop Gritty into random stock images to horrifying effect

September 27, 2018
Let It Rain

Lakers Ukrainian rookie drills 20 straight 3s in practice, instantly becomes LeBron's secret...

September 27, 2018
Retro Gaming

Walmart is selling $299 arcade games because we have a weird fetish for crappy graphics

September 27, 2018
Annoying NFL Texts

Annoying NFL Texts: When will Le'Veon Bell play football again?

September 27, 2018
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cleveland Brow…
The LoopThe ending of this 2007 Alabama-Georgia game was ee…
The LoopDuke and North Carolina suffer crushing home losses…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection