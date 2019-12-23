How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Jason Garrett is definitely getting fired . . . right?

If anyone can overcome what happened on Sunday in Philadelphia and keep their job, it's Jason Garrett, who has consistently been able to keep his job despite way worse losses than Sunday's. But this one, because of the lasting images it produced, does feel like the final straw. Ezekiel Elliott not on the field on a crucial 3rd and 1; Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb on the sideline on 4th and 8 with the game on the line; Jerry Jones storming out of his press box when the outcome had been decided. It all adds up for what absolutely should have been Garrett's final game in Dallas.

And yet, a win over the Washington Redskins next week, plus an Eagles loss to a suddenly competitive New York Giants team at MetLife Stadium, and Dallas is in the dance. They'd get a first-round, home playoff game, likely against either the Seattle Seahawks (very beatable right now) or the Minnesota Vikings (Kirk Cousins? Please). After getting past one of those teams, they'd get to morph into the gutsy underdog role, go on the road and try to steal a game, which is a very realistic scenario with their roster. Just like that, we've put the 8-8 Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship, and Jason Garrett's job is not only saved for next year, but for the next 5-to-10 years.

Cowboys fans must be cringing at this scenario, but then again they'd love to pound their chest over an NFC Championship appearance. It'd be quite the conundrum, and one I'd love to witness as a Giants fan. Anything that keeps Garrett in Dallas for an extended period of time is good in my book, as long as it's not a miracle Super Bowl win. Dallas fans have dreams of Urban Meyer and Lincoln Riley and Matt Rhule. If you call yourself a real Dallas hater, you'll root for them to sneak into the playoffs, make a run in spite of their coach, then keep said coach for as long as possible.

For now Garrett is in limbo as his team prepares to play the Redskins. The question is, have they actually escaped from Philly yet?

