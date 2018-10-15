Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brock Osweiler continues to OWN the Bears

By
7 hours ago
Brock Osweiler
Mark Brown

Sometimes in sports you have to just tip your cap to an opponent that has your number. Maybe, maybe you get them once out of every 10 times, but at the end of the day, they are your daddy. The Yankees have beachfront property in David Price's brain, Michigan has beaten Ohio State once since 2004, and no matter how hard they try, the Bengals simply cannot dethrone the Steelers. You get the picture.

The latest example of a team, or player, just plain OWNING the other? Brock Osweiler vs. the Chicago Bears. Hell has frozen over.

On Sunday in Miami, Brock N'Roll started in place of the injured Ryan Tannehill, prompting everyone to ask "Brock Osweiler is still in the NFL?" He is indeed, folks, and the only thing more surprising than that was the former Arizona State QB's surprisingly serviceable play. Osweiler completed 28 of 44 passes for 380 yards and three TDs, a stat line good enough to overcome two interceptions and a near-disastrous fumble by running back Kenyan Drake in overtime. But Osweiler and the Phins held on to win 31-28 on a Jason Sanders field goal as time expired.

The victory not only got the Dolphins to 4-2 and back atop the AFC East (for now), but it gave Osweiler a career record of 3-0 against the Chicago Bears.

You, an idiot: "that's too small of a sample size!!"

Me, an intellectual: "the McCaskeys should be forced to relinquish ownership so Brock Osweiler can usher in a new era of Bears football."

Even more impressive? Osweiler's three wins over Chicago have come on three different teams, all in his debut for each team, first a 17-15 victory while quarterbacking the Denver Broncos in 2015 at Solider Field, then a 23-14 win at home in his first start as a Houston Texan. Anytime, anywhere, any team, Osweiler is a good bet to beat Chicago.

As funny and absurd as this all sounds, that's how unfunny it is for Bears fans in the aftermath of a crushing loss that drops them to 3-2 on the season as they gear up to host the New England Patriots next week. Let's see how Twitter reacted to this wild debacle of a football game.

RELATED: Brock Osweiler gets fooled by the ol' fake snake prank on golf course

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Gritty is Love

This Gritty wedding cake is the most Philadelphia thing since Rocky and Cheez Whiz

32 minutes ago
Viral Video

And the Jackass of the Week goes to: Guy who jump-kicks woman at co-ed kickball game

2 hours ago
Uni Watch

Adidas' new 'Waterboy' collection is Bourbon Bowl-ready and Bobby Boucher-approved

3 hours ago
Haymakers

Deontay Wilder punches ESPN mascot, "accidentally" shatters his jaw

5 hours ago
Daggers

The 5 worst, gambling-retirement-worthy bad beats of the weekend in college and pro football

6 hours ago
Weird Golf News

Serial golf ball thief arrested after swiping more than $10,000 worth of golf balls

6 hours ago
Celeb Shots

LeBron James' son has a pretty decent golf swing

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Bama-hating Soren Petro is the hilarious AP pollster of the week

7 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Brock Osweiler continues to OWN the Bears

7 hours ago
Betting on himself

How's this for confidence? Marc Leishman had a trip booked for Maui without yet qualifying for...

October 14, 2018
Hold Me Back Bro!

We came real close to a COACH FIGHT in the Florida-Vanderbilt game

October 13, 2018
Fire Everyone

Rutgers goes full Rutgers, allows Maryland to recover kickoff with relative ease

October 13, 2018
Oops!

A golf cart is not a dune buggy, which is why this one got stuck in a bunker at the Olympic...

October 12, 2018
Weird Golf News

GOP candidate threatens to "stomp" on Pennsylvania governor's face with golf spikes

October 12, 2018
Just A Bit Outside

Where does Brandon Carlo's botched empty-netter rank among the all-time empty net fails?

October 12, 2018
Legends

Vince Carter is still casually throwing down 360-degree dunks in his 40s

October 12, 2018
It's All Happening Now

Wind gust blows Justin Rose's ball five feet from the hole as British Masters continues its

October 12, 2018
Well Played

Sacramento Kings Twitter account shared highlights, but not the score during blowout loss

October 12, 2018
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Cleveland Brow…
The LoopHow’d Blake Bortles Do, Twitter Edition: Special Bl…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Broncos fight …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection