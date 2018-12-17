Trending
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Are the Patriots...(GULP)...in trouble?

By
7 hours ago
Bill Belichick
Justin K. Aller

There is not a more foolish declaration to make than "the New England Patriots are done." Some have tried, all have failed. Trent Dilfer, Max Kellerman, the diehard Jets fan that calls up Mike Francesa, anonymous sources in that awesome Seth Wickersham story from last year that probably didn't want to be named for fear of being wrong. It's a silly statement made by silly people. There is no such thing as "done" in New England, no such thing as "panic."

RELATED: Khalil Mack's Butt Sack has restored the athletic dignity of the butt

But after two straight losses, one by way of a miraculous play, to be fair, and the other by way of a pretty dreadful performance in Pittsburgh, is it officially time for Pats fans to ... panic?!?

You won't catch me saying so, I know better. But here's just some objective facts: Sunday marked the second time this season the Pats have lost back-to-back games, something they last did in 2015, when they eventually lost the AFC Championship in Denver. With Sunday's loss, they will now finish the year with a record of 3-5 on the road, their worst since 2009, when they went 2-6 on the road and got blasted in the opening round of the playoffs at home against the Baltimore Ravens. The loss to Pittsburgh also marks the first time they have lost consecutive games in December since 2002, a year they finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs, the worst year of the Brady-Belichick era. It also puts them in danger of losing three consecutive games, something they also last did in 2002.

Does this mean the Pats are doomed for this season? Who knows. Is the Brady-Belichick era finally ending? Too early to say. With two home games left against Buffalo and New York, the Pats' two punching bags for the last 18 years, chances are they rip off two wins and set themselves up to make a run. But any small slip up is an opportunity for the media and opposing fans to pounce, a chance to declare the Pats DONE. Let's see how much fun Twitter had at the expense of the 9-5 Patriots, who will probably win the Super Bowl as an "underdog" and shove it in everyone's stupid face.

We'll see about that!

RELATED: Do Americans hate the Patriots more than they hated the Soviet Union national teams?

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Sibling Rivalry

Kid crosses up his little sister so hard his mom storms the court

3 hours ago
Daggers

The Jets kick an easy cover to the curb and the rest of the bad beats of the weekend

4 hours ago
Business Decisions

This is the moment Sebastian Janikowski realized he was too old for this sh*t

5 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Are the Patriots...(GULP)...in trouble?

7 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

The Butt Sack has restored the athletic dignity of the butt

7 hours ago
Masters 2019

Cameron Champ on short list of Masters favorites by Vegas, even though he isn't in the Masters...

December 16, 2018
The Association

Was Friday the best night of the NBA season so far? Yes, and here's a complete recap to prove...

December 15, 2018
Like Father...

Little John Daly absolutely crushes driver, has tour pros jealous of his swing

December 14, 2018
The Grind

The year in PGA Tour WAGS (2018): Clutch caddying, romantic proposals, and one super fancy...

December 14, 2018
Internet Wars

The best, dumbest and most nauseating golf Twitter spats of 2018

December 14, 2018
Animal Therapy

St. Louis Blues invite puppy to practice in futile attempt to stop punching each other in the...

December 14, 2018
Smells Like Chicken

KFC Firelog to fill hearth and home with the smell of fried chicken this holiday season

December 13, 2018
Dynasties

According to Las Vegas, the current Warriors would have no problem beating Shaq and Kobe's...

December 13, 2018
The Razor's Edge

The most iconic facial hair moments in golf history

December 13, 2018
Do Your Homework

Stephen A. Smith's Chargers-Chiefs preview was a master class in being completely unprepared

December 13, 2018
Thanks Pierre

Pierre McGuire checks in with his most uncomfortable interview ever

December 13, 2018
Tic Tac No

We have ourselves another Tic Tac Toe fail at an NBA game

December 13, 2018
Shaken, Not Stirred

Researchers with nothing better to do determine James Bond is a raging alcoholic

December 12, 2018
Related
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Steelers get r…
The LoopHow’d Blake Bortles Do, Twitter Edition: Special Bl…
The LoopHow'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Buffalo Bills …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection