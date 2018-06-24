Travelers Payday4 minutes ago

How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 Travelers Championship

Bubba Watson
The Travelers Championship has become Bubba Watson's personal ATM. With a third victory in the event in 12 career starts, Watson has seen his career earnings at TPC River Highlands rise past the $4.5 million mark, the most of any player in tournament history—by more than $2 million.

How much money did everyone in the field at TPC River Highlands earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Bubba Watson, -17, $1,260,000
T-2: Paul Casey, -14, $462,000.00
T-2: Stewart Cink,-14, $462,000.00
T-2: J.B. Holmes,-14, $462,000.00
T-2: Beau Hossler, -14, $462,000.00
T-6: Brian Harman, -13, $234,500.00
T-6: Russell Henley, -13, $234,500.00
T-6: Kevin Tway, -13, $234,500.00
T-9: Bryson DeChambeau, -12, $189,000.00
T-9: Anirban Lahiri, -12, $189,000.00
T-9: Chase Seiffert, -12, $189,000.00
T-12: Ryan Blaum, -11, $147,000.00
T-12: Jason Day, -11, $147,000.00
T-12: Rory McIlroy, -11, $147,000.00
T-15: Patrick Cantlay, -10, $115,500.00
T-15: Charley Hoffman, -10, $115,500.00
T-15: Danny Lee, -10, $115,500.00
T-15: Kyle Stanley, -10, $115,500.00
T-19: Fabián Gómez, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: Emiliano Grillo, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: Zach Johnson, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: Matt Jones, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: Brooks Koepka, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: David Lingmerth, -9, $79,000.00
T-19: Jamie Lovemark, -9, $79,000.00

T-26: Blayne Barber, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Si Woo Kim, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Peter Malnati, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Steve Marino, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Patrick Rodgers, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Sam Ryder, -8, $49,700.00
T-26: Richy Werenski, -8, $49,700.00
T-33: Alex Cejka, -7, $39,550.00
T-33: Tyler Duncan, -7, $39,550.00
T-33: Kevin Streelman, -7, $39,550.00
T-36: James Hahn, -6, $ 35,175.00
T-36: Seamus Power, -6, $ 35,175.00
T-38: Lanto Griffin, -5, $30,800.00
T-38: Brandon Harkins, -5 30,800.00
T-38: Russell Knox, -5, 30,800.00
T-38: Scott Stallings, -5, $30,800.00

T-42: Adam Hadwin, -4, $24,500.00
T-42: J.J. Henry, -4, $24,500.00
T-42: Mackenzie Hughes, -4, $24,500.00
T-42: Jordan Spieth, -4, $24,500.00
T-42: Brett Stegmaier, -4, $24,500.00
T-47: Keegan Bradley, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Wesley Bryan, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Billy Hurley III, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Kelly Kraft, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Sam Saunders, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: J.J. Spaun, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Vaughn Taylor, -3, $17,577.78
T-47: Scott Brown, -3, $17,577.77
T-47: Denny McCarthy, -3, $17,577.77
T-56: Ryan Armour, -2, $15,680.00
T-56: Ken Duke, -2, $15,680.00
T-56: Hunter Mahan, -2, $15,680.00
T-56: Keith Mitchell, -2, $15,680.00
T-56: Justin Thomas, -2, $15,680.00
T-61: James Driscoll, -1, $14,910.00
T-61: Nick Hardy, -1, $14,910.00
T-61: John Huh, -1, $14,910.00
T-61: Martin Laird, -1, $14,910.00
T-61: Tom Lovelady, -1, $14,910.00
T-61: Steve Wheatcroft, -1, $14,910.00
T-67: Daniel Berger, E, $14,350.00
T-67: Trey Mullinax, E, $14,350.00
T-69: Kyle Thompson, +1, $14,000.00
T-69: Ethan Tracy, +1, $14,000.00
T-69: Cameron Tringale, +1, $14,000.00
T-72: Dominic Bozzelli, +2, $13,650.00
T-72: Martin Flores, +2, $13,650.00
74: Padraig Harrington, +4, $13,440.00

