CROMWELL, Conn. — It’s been a busy stretch for Brooks Koepka, who has played seven of the last eight weeks after sitting out three months with a wrist injury—and along the way won a second straight U.S. Open.

And by the sound of it he won’t be getting much rest the next two weeks, either. Not off the course anyway.

No, he’s not playing.

Koepka plans to attend one bachelor party in Boston with about a dozen friends this coming week and is then off to another one the following week.

“I was really hoping to get some rest,” he said after shooting a five-under 65 Sunday at TPC River Highlands, his best round of the week at the Travelers Championship, where he climbed into the top 25 a week after winning at Shinnecock Hills. “But I don’t know how much that will happen.”

His game at least will. His round Sunday at the Travelers, where he finished the week at nine-under 271, will be his last until next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The performance should give him plenty of confidence going to Scotland, too. Not that he needs much. Koepka finished in the top 10 in each of his last two Open Championship starts, tying for sixth last year at Royal Birkdale and 10th at St. Andrews in 2015. He has also finished in the top 15 in each of his last seven major championships, which of course include two U.S. Open wins.

“I feel like my game’s in a good spot,” Koepka said. “Played really well this week. Just some stupid mistakes and mental errors. That’s all it was, lack of focus, low energy. To be honest with you, I’m not surprised. I did play well though, I putted well, and I’m somewhat pleased.”

