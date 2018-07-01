How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 Quicken Loans National

The numbers people were talking about in the final edition of the Quicken Loans National did not have as much to do with the scores on the leader board—not after Francisco Molinari started to run away with the tournament on Sunday—but the temperatures. The sweltering heat outside Washington D.C., with the heat index breaking triple digits, made any Sunday charges difficult to come by. Of course, none of them would have matter anyway as Molinari showed no let up. The third-round co-leader went out and shot a Sunday 62 to cruise to an eight-stroke victory and win his first PGA Tour title in the United States .

How much money did everyone in the field at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Francisco Molinari, -21, $1,278,000

2: Ryan Armour, -13, $766,800.00

3: Sung Kang, -12, $482,800.00

T-4: Abraham Ancer, -11, $312,400.00

T-4: Tiger Woods, -11, $312,400.00

T-6: Bronson Burgoon, -10, $246,725.00

T-6: Beau Hossler, -10, $246,725.00

T-8: Brian Gay, -9, $198,800.00

T-8: Chesson Hadley, -9, $198,800.00

T-8: Andrew Landry, -9, $198,800.00

T-8: Ryan Palmer, -9, $198,800.00

12: Rickie Fowler, -8, $163,300.00

T-13: Ben Crane, -7, $133,125.00

T-13: Stephan Jaeger, -7, $133,125.00

T-13: Anirban Lahiri, -7, $133,125.00

T-13: Marc Leishman, -7, $133,125.00

T-17: Billy Horschel, -6, $96,086.66

T-17: Charles Howell III, -6, $96,086.66

T-17: Dylan Meyer, -6, $96,086.66

T-17: Joaquin Niemann, -6, $96,086.66

T-17: Troy Merritt, -6, $96,086.66

T-17: C.T. Pan, -6, $96,086.66

T-23: Ryan Blaum, -5, $65,320.00

T-23: Stewart Cink, -5, $65,320.00

T-23: Joel Dahmen, -5, $65,320.00

T-23: Ted Potter, Jr., -5, $65,320.00

T-27: Zac Blair, -4, $50,410.00

T-27: Robert Garrigus, -4, $50,410.00

T-27: J.T. Poston, -4, $50,410.00

T-27: Andrew Putnam, -4, $50,410.00

T-27: J.J. Spaun, -4, $50,410.00

T-32: Doc Redman, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Alex Cejka, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Fabián Gómez, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Brandon Harkins, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Cameron Percy, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Ollie Schniederjans, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Kyle Stanley, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Kevin Streelman, -3, $36,841.12

T-32: Chris Stroud, -3, $36,841.12

T-41: Byeong Hun An, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: Corey Conners, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: Tyler Duncan, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: David Hearn, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: Adam Schenk, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: Harold Varner III, -2, $24,850.00

T-41: Johnson Wagner, -2, $24,850.00

T-48: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -1, $18,062.40

T-48: Adam Hadwin, -1, $18,062.40

T-48: David Lingmerth, -1, $18,062.40

T-48: Sam Ryder, -1, $18,062.40

T-48: Ethan Tracy, -1, $18,062.40

T-53: Jonas Blixt, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Martin Flores, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Patrick Rodgers, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Gary Woodland, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Blayne Barber, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Derek Fathauer, E, $16,208.29

T-53: Seamus Power, E, $16,208.29

T-60: Scott Brown, +2, $15,407.00

T-60: Roberto Díaz, +2, $15,407.00

T-60: James Hahn, +2, $15,407.00

T-60: Jimmy Walker, +2, $15,407.00

T-64: Dominic Bozzelli, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: Lanto Griffin, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: John Huh, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: Tom Lovelady, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: Kevin Na, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: Nick Watney, +3, $14,626.00

T-64: Xinjun Zhang, +3, $14,626.00

T-71: Doug Ghim, +4, $13,987.00

T-71: Bill Haas, +4, $13,987.00

73: Kevin Tway, +8, $13,774.00

74: Jamie Lovemark, +12, $13,632.00

