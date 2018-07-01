The clubs Francesco Molinari used to win the Quicken Loans National

Francesco Molinari already had his game working with rounds of 67-65-65 heading into the final round of the Quicken Loans National. But it was his performance on Sunday that got everyone’s attention and pretty much locked up a spot on the European Ryder Cup team.

Molinari fired a final-round 62, that left him at 21 under par for the tournament, allowing him to cruise to a eight-shot victory at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Molinari made just two bogeys for the week and only one over his final 68 holes. Molinari led the field in greens in regulation and on Sunday posted a gaudy 2.236 strokes gained/putting mark with his custom Bettinardi DASS BBZero with a skull and crossbones stamp in the rear cavity in an Italian flag-themed paintfill. Molinari first put the putter in play at the Players Championship and later in May won the BMW PGA Championship with it. Molinari’s putter is only 32.25 inches in length with a loft of 2.5 degrees and a like angle of 70. The grip is Lamkin’s Deep Etch. The putting display was incredibly impressive considering that Molinari entered the week ranked 203rd out of 206 players in strokes gained/putting at -.706 strokes per round.

Molinari also uses a split set of irons, using TaylorMade’s P790 for his 4-iron, while the rest of his irons are the company’s P750 model with True Temper’s Dynamic Gold X100 steel shafts. For the week, Molinari hit 62 of 72 greens in regulation for a 86.1 percent clip.

What Francesco Molinari had in the bag at the Quicken Loans National

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (Mitsubishi Tensei White 60X), 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M3, 13 degrees

5-wood: TaylorMade M4, 18 degrees

Irons (4): TaylorMade P790; (5-PW): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees); TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees)

Putter: Bettinardi DASS BBZero