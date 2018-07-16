PGA Tour payday3 hours ago

How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 John Deere Classic

By
Michael Kim
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Michael Kim had been imagining what a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour would look like for a while now. But the former college player of the year at Cal-Berkeley never envisioned it ending like this: an eight-stroke win after posting a John Deere Classic 72-hole scoring record of 27-under 254. Of course, the 25-year-old will take the stress-free Sunday any time, along with the "major" extra that the victory—a spot in next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie. It will be his first major-championship start as a professional after finishing T-17 at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion as an amateur.

Kim's victory makes him the 21st person to make the John Deere Classic the site of his first PGA Tour title.

In addition to the Open invite and the two-year exemption on tour, Kim also earned a healthy $1.044 million. How much money did everyone in the field at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Michael Kim, -27, $1,044,000.00
T-2: Bronson Burgoon, -19, $382,800.00
T-2: Joel Dahmen, -19, $382,800.00
T-2: Francesco Molinari, -19, $382,800.00
T-2: Sam Ryder, -19, $382,800.00
6: Harold Varner III, -18, $208,800.00
T-7: Chad Campbell, -16, $168,780.00
T-7: John Huh, -16, $168,780.00
T-7: Keith Mitchell, -16, $168,780.00
T-7: Andres Romero, -16, $168,780.00
T-7: Kevin Streelman, -16, $168,780.00
T-12: Scott Brown, -15, $117,450.00
T-12: Tyler Duncan, -15, $117,450.00
T-12: Matt Jones, -15, $117,450.00
T-12: Steve Wheatcroft, -15, $117,450.00
T-16: Mackenzie Hughes, -14, $81,365.72
T-16: Zach Johnson, -14, $81,365.72
T-16: Whee Kim, -14, $81,365.72
T-16: David Hearn, -14, $81,365.71
T-16: Parker McLachlin, -14, $81,365.71
T-16: Seamus Power, -14, $81,365.71
T-16: Johnson Wagner, -14, $81,365.71

RELATED: The clubs Michael Kim used to win the John Deere Classic

T-23: Dominic Bozzelli, -13, $48,885.72
T-23: John Merrick, -13, $48,885.72
T-23: Joaquin Niemann, -13, $48,885.72
T-23: Derek Fathauer, 13, $48,885.71
T-23: Fabián Gómez, -13, $48,885.71
T-23: Chris Kirk, -13, $48,885.71
T-23: Richy Werenski, -13, $48,885.71
T-30: Jason Bohn, -12, $36,830.00
T-30: Robert Garrigus, -12, $36,830.00
T-30: Patton Kizzire, -12, $36,830.00
T-30: Chris Stroud, -12, $36,830.00
T-34: Hunter Mahan, -11, $27,453.34
T-34: C.T. Pan, -11, $27,453.34
T-34: Vaughn Taylor, -11, $27,453.34
T-34: Austin Cook, -11, $27,453.33
T-34: Cody Gribble, -11, $27,453.33
T-34: J.J. Henry, -11, $27,453.33
T-34: Denny McCarthy, -11, $27,453.33
T-34: John Senden, -11, $27,453.33
T-34: Nick Taylor, -11, $27,453.33
T-43: Blayne Barber, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Ricky Barnes, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Nick Hardy, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Troy Merritt, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Dylan Meyer, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Patrick Rodgers, -10, $18,096.00
T-43: Steve Stricker, -10, $18,096.00

RELATED: Michael Kim sets John Deere Classic scoring record en route to first PGA Tour win

T-50: Stuart Appleby, -9, $13,989.60
T-50: Corey Conners, -9, $13,989.60
T-50: Tom Lovelady, -9, $13,989.60
T-50: Hudson Swafford, -9, $13,989.60
T-50: Kevin Tway, -9 , $13,989.60
T-55: Matt Atkins, -8, $13,108.00
T-55: Ryan Blaum, -8, $13,108.00
T-55: Andrew Landry, -8, $13,108.00
T-55: Ryan Moore, -8, $13,108.00
T-55: Conrad Shindler, -8, $13,108.00
T-60: Lanto Griffin, -7, $12,644.00
T-60: Sam Saunders, -7, $ 12,644.00
T-60: Nick Watney, -7, $12,644.00
T-63: Kelly Kraft, -6, $12,354.00
T-63: Mark Wilson, -6, $12,354.00
T-65: Arjun Atwal, -4, $12,006.00
T-65: J.T. Poston, -4, $12,006.00
T-65: Ben Silverman, -4, $12,006.00
T-65: Brett Stegmaier, -4, $12,006.00
T-69: Tommy Gainey, -3, $11,658.00
T-69: Nicholas Lindheim. -3, $11,658.00
71: Kris Blanks, -2, $11,484.00
T-72: Martin Flores, -3, $11,136.00
T-72: Bill Haas, -3, $11,136.00
T-72: Chesson Hadley, -3, $11,136.00
T-72: David Lingmerth, -3, $11,136.00
T-72: George McNeill, -3, $11,136.00
T-77: Sean McCarty, -2, $10,730.00
T-77: Ryan Palmer, -2, $10,730.00
79: Andrew Putnam, -110,556.00
80: D.J. Trahan, E, $10,440.00
81: Brian Stuard, +1, $10,324.00
82: Brendon de Jonge, +3, $10,208.00

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money every golfer earned at the 201…
Golf News & ToursPlayers Championship 2018: How much money every gol…
Golf News & ToursHow much prize money every golfer earned at the 201…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection