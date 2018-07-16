How much prize money every golfer earned at the 2018 John Deere Classic

Michael Kim had been imagining what a breakthrough win on the PGA Tour would look like for a while now. But the former college player of the year at Cal-Berkeley never envisioned it ending like this: an eight-stroke win after posting a John Deere Classic 72-hole scoring record of 27-under 254. Of course, the 25-year-old will take the stress-free Sunday any time, along with the "major" extra that the victory—a spot in next week's Open Championship at Carnoustie. It will be his first major-championship start as a professional after finishing T-17 at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion as an amateur.

Kim's victory makes him the 21st person to make the John Deere Classic the site of his first PGA Tour title.

In addition to the Open invite and the two-year exemption on tour, Kim also earned a healthy $1.044 million. How much money did everyone in the field at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farms earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Michael Kim, -27, $1,044,000.00

T-2: Bronson Burgoon, -19, $382,800.00

T-2: Joel Dahmen, -19, $382,800.00

T-2: Francesco Molinari, -19, $382,800.00

T-2: Sam Ryder, -19, $382,800.00

6: Harold Varner III, -18, $208,800.00

T-7: Chad Campbell, -16, $168,780.00

T-7: John Huh, -16, $168,780.00

T-7: Keith Mitchell, -16, $168,780.00

T-7: Andres Romero, -16, $168,780.00

T-7: Kevin Streelman, -16, $168,780.00

T-12: Scott Brown, -15, $117,450.00

T-12: Tyler Duncan, -15, $117,450.00

T-12: Matt Jones, -15, $117,450.00

T-12: Steve Wheatcroft, -15, $117,450.00

T-16: Mackenzie Hughes, -14, $81,365.72

T-16: Zach Johnson, -14, $81,365.72

T-16: Whee Kim, -14, $81,365.72

T-16: David Hearn, -14, $81,365.71

T-16: Parker McLachlin, -14, $81,365.71

T-16: Seamus Power, -14, $81,365.71

T-16: Johnson Wagner, -14, $81,365.71

T-23: Dominic Bozzelli, -13, $48,885.72

T-23: John Merrick, -13, $48,885.72

T-23: Joaquin Niemann, -13, $48,885.72

T-23: Derek Fathauer, 13, $48,885.71

T-23: Fabián Gómez, -13, $48,885.71

T-23: Chris Kirk, -13, $48,885.71

T-23: Richy Werenski, -13, $48,885.71

T-30: Jason Bohn, -12, $36,830.00

T-30: Robert Garrigus, -12, $36,830.00

T-30: Patton Kizzire, -12, $36,830.00

T-30: Chris Stroud, -12, $36,830.00

T-34: Hunter Mahan, -11, $27,453.34

T-34: C.T. Pan, -11, $27,453.34

T-34: Vaughn Taylor, -11, $27,453.34

T-34: Austin Cook, -11, $27,453.33

T-34: Cody Gribble, -11, $27,453.33

T-34: J.J. Henry, -11, $27,453.33

T-34: Denny McCarthy, -11, $27,453.33

T-34: John Senden, -11, $27,453.33

T-34: Nick Taylor, -11, $27,453.33

T-43: Blayne Barber, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Ricky Barnes, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Nick Hardy, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Troy Merritt, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Dylan Meyer, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Patrick Rodgers, -10, $18,096.00

T-43: Steve Stricker, -10, $18,096.00

T-50: Stuart Appleby, -9, $13,989.60

T-50: Corey Conners, -9, $13,989.60

T-50: Tom Lovelady, -9, $13,989.60

T-50: Hudson Swafford, -9, $13,989.60

T-50: Kevin Tway, -9 , $13,989.60

T-55: Matt Atkins, -8, $13,108.00

T-55: Ryan Blaum, -8, $13,108.00

T-55: Andrew Landry, -8, $13,108.00

T-55: Ryan Moore, -8, $13,108.00

T-55: Conrad Shindler, -8, $13,108.00

T-60: Lanto Griffin, -7, $12,644.00

T-60: Sam Saunders, -7, $ 12,644.00

T-60: Nick Watney, -7, $12,644.00

T-63: Kelly Kraft, -6, $12,354.00

T-63: Mark Wilson, -6, $12,354.00

T-65: Arjun Atwal, -4, $12,006.00

T-65: J.T. Poston, -4, $12,006.00

T-65: Ben Silverman, -4, $12,006.00

T-65: Brett Stegmaier, -4, $12,006.00

T-69: Tommy Gainey, -3, $11,658.00

T-69: Nicholas Lindheim. -3, $11,658.00

71: Kris Blanks, -2, $11,484.00

T-72: Martin Flores, -3, $11,136.00

T-72: Bill Haas, -3, $11,136.00

T-72: Chesson Hadley, -3, $11,136.00

T-72: David Lingmerth, -3, $11,136.00

T-72: George McNeill, -3, $11,136.00

T-77: Sean McCarty, -2, $10,730.00

T-77: Ryan Palmer, -2, $10,730.00

79: Andrew Putnam, -110,556.00

80: D.J. Trahan, E, $10,440.00

81: Brian Stuard, +1, $10,324.00

82: Brendon de Jonge, +3, $10,208.00

