How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2019 Genesis Open

Genesis Open - Final Round
Stan BadzPACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: J.B. Holmes greets fans along the fourth hole during the final round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2019 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

They got the Genesis Open finished on Sunday—J.B. Holmes carrying off the trophy, his first PGA Tour title since 2015—which was hardly a foregone conclusion given the weather players faced this week in not-so sunny Southern California. Mind you, the last nine holes were hardly golf at its finest. Four long days at Riviera Country Club took a toll on the field coming down the stretch at Riviera Country Club, with several struggling to try to capture the title.

In many ways, Holmes was the player who stumbled the least Justin Thomas and Adam Scott struggles on the greens down the stretch, and Rory McIlroy couldn't muster a finishing kick ahead of the final threesome. Holmes claimed the $1.332 million first-place check from the $7.4 million purse. For as much as a golfer can "earn" their keep by chasing after a little white ball, this week's winner actually did deserved his spoils.

Meanwhile, here's how much prize money earned by every player who competed all four rounds this week outside Hollywood.

Win: J.B. Holmes, -14 $1,332,000
2: Justin Thomas, -13, $799,200
3: Si Woo Kim, -12, $503,200
T-4: Marc Leishman, -11, $325,600
T-4: Rory McIlroy, -11, $325,600
6: Charles Howell III, -9, $266,400
T-7: Michael Thompson, -8, $238,650
T-7: Adam Scott, -8, $238,650
T-9: Hideki Matsuyama, -7, $177,600
T-9: Carlos Ortiz, -7, $177,600
T-9: Dustin Johnson, -7, $177,600
T-9: Kelly Kraft, -7, $177,600
T-9: Jon Rahm, -7, $177,600
T-9: Vaughn Taylor, -7, $177,600
T-15: Patrick Cantlay, -6, $100,788
T-15: Tiger Woods, -6, $100,788
T-15: Jonas Blixt, -6, $100,788
T-15: Bryson DeChambeau, -6, $100,788
T-15: Luke List, -6, $100,788
T-15: Beau Hossler, -6, $100,788
T-15: Bubba Watson, -6, $100,788
T-15: Xander Schauffele, -6, $100,788
T-15: Patrick Rodgers, -6, $100,788
T-15: Tony Finau, -6, $100,788
T-25: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -5, $60,433.34
T-25: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -5, $60,433.33
T-25: Paul Casey, -5, $60,433.34

T-28: Dylan Frittelli, -4, $57,720
T-28: Ryan Moore, -4, $57,720
T-28: Matt Kuchar, -4, $57,720
T-28: Tommy Fleetwood, -4, $57,720
T-28: J.T. Poston, -4, $57,720
T-33: Kevin Na, -3, $40,885
T-33: Nick Taylor, -3, $40,885
T-33: Kyle Jones, -3, $40,885
T-33: Danny Willett, -3, $40,885
T-37: Tom Lovelady, -2, $31,820
T-37: Hank Lebioda, -2, $31,820
T-37: Andrew Putnam, -2, $31,820
T-37: Chez Reavie, -2, $31,820
T-37: Sam Saunders, -2, $31,820
T-37: Julián Etulain, -2, $31,820
T-37: Tony Finau, -2, $31,820

T-44: Abraham Ancer, -1, $22,999.20
T-44: Russell Henley, -1, $22,999.20
T-44: Peter Malnati, -1, $22,999.20
T-44: Joaquin Niemann, -1, $22,999.20
T-44: C.T. Pan, -1, $22,999.20
T-49: Aaron Baddeley, E, $18,944.00
T-49: Cameron Smith, E, $18,944.00
T-51: Keegan Bradley, +1, $17,523.20
T-51: Alex Cejka, +1, $17,523.20
T-51: Bill Haas, +1, $17,523.20
T-51: Brian Harman, +1, $17,523.20
T-51: Jordan Spieth, +1, $17,523.20
T-56: Ernie Els, +2, $16,650
T-56: Freddie Jacobson, +2, $16,650
T-56: Pat Perez, +2, $16,650
T-56: Sam Ryder, +2, $16,650
T-60: Brian Gay, +3, $16,058
T-60: Martin Kaymer, +3, $16,058
T-60: Brian Stuard, +3, $16,058
T-60: Peter Uihlein, +3, $16,058
T-64: Robert Garrigus, +5, $15,318
T-64: Kramer Hickok, +5, $15,318
T-64: Sung Kang, +5, $15,318
T-64: Ted Potter, Jr., +5, $15,318
T-64: Seamus Power, +5, $15,318
T-64: Shawn Stefani, +5, $15,318
T-70: Stephan Jaeger, +6, $14,652
T-70: Tae Hee Lee, +6, $14,652
T-70: Davis Love III, +6, $14,652
73: Richard H. Lee, +7, $14,356
74: Jimmy Walker, +8, $14,208
75: Adam Hadwin, +10, $14,060
76: Cody Gribble, +12, $13,912

