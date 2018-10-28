How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship

Ball go far. That was the rallying cry at the Sanderson Farms Championship for those watching Cameron Champ close things out for his first PGA Tour win in just his second tour start as an official member (and only the ninth of his career). The 23-year-old's prodigious power and length off the tee is something Golf Digest has already documented in this month's cover story about his power move . And it came in handy on the back nine at the Country Club of Jackson (Miss.) when he regrouped after a shaky last few holes on the front that erased his entire four-shot 54-hole lead. Champ's driving helped set up four straight birdies from Nos. 13-16 to take control of Sunday's final round. One more birdie on the 18th gave him an "easy" four-shot win.

With the victory, Champ earned the biggest payday of his nascent pro career, hauling in $792,000. Here's how much prize money every player who made the cut at the Country Club of Jackson walked away with on Sunday.

Win: Cameron Champ, -21, $792,000

2: Corey Conners, -17, $475,200

T-3: Sam Burns, -15, $255,200

T-3: Carlos Ortiz, -15, $255,200

T-5: Anders Albertson, -14, $167,200

T-5: Roberto Castro, -14, $167,200

T-7: Denny McCarthy, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: Dylan Meyer, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: Seth Reeves, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: Adam Schenk, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: Martin Laird, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: Shawn Stefani, -13, $119,114.29

T-7: D.J. Trahan, -13, $119,114.29

T-14: Lucas Glover, -12, $74,800

T-14: Talor Gooch, -12, $74,800

T-14: Bill Haas, -12, $74,800

T-14: Stephan Jaeger, -12, $74,800

T-14: Patrick Rodgers, -12, $74,800

19: Seamus Power, -11, $61,600

T-20: Ryan Blaum, -10, $49,456

T-20: Matt Every, -10, $49,456

T-20: Robert Garrigus, -10, $49,456

T-20: Nate Lashley, -10, $49,456

T-20: Rory Sabbatini, -10, $49,456

25: Tom Lovelady, -9, $38,720

T-26: Nicholas Lindheim, -8, $29,944.45

T-26: Robert Streb, -8, $29,944.45

T-26: Hudson Swafford, -8, $29,944.45

T-26: Nick Taylor, -8, $29,944.45

T-26: Chad Ramey, -8, $29,944.44

T-26: Andres Romero, -8, $29,944.44

T-26: Sam Saunders, -8, $29,944.44

T-26: Vaughn Taylor, -8, $29,944.44

T-26: Norman Xiong, -8, $29,944.44

T-35: Jonas Blixt, -7, $22,165

T-35: Kyoung-Hoon Lee, -7, $22,165

T-35: Jonathan Randolph, -7, $22,165

T-35: Johnson Wagner, -7, $22,165

T-39: Jonathan Byrd, -6, $17,600

T-39: Harris English, -6, $17,600

T-39: Alex Prugh, -6, $17,600

T-39: Ben Silverman, -6, $17,600

T-39: Scott Stallings, -6, $17,600

T-39: Adam Svensson, -6, $17,600

T-45: John Chin, -5, $12,883.20

T-45: Wes Roach, -5, $12,883.20

T-45: Scottie Scheffler, -5, $12,883.20

T-45: Brady Schnell, -5, $12,883.20

T-45: Chris Thompson, -5, $12,883.20

T-50: J.J. Henry, -4, $10,714

T-50: Curtis Luck, -4, $10,714

T-50: Sebastián Muñoz, -4, $10,714

T-50: Cameron Tringale, -4, $10,714

T-54: Ryan Armour, -3, $9,944

T-54: Alex Cejka, -3, $9,944

T-54: Wyndham Clark, -3, $9,944

T-54: Dylan Frittelli, -3, $9,944

T-54: Billy Hurley III, -3, $9,944

T-54: Martin Piller, -3, $9,944

T-54: J.T. Poston, -3, $9,944

T-61: Hunter Mahan, -2, $9,548

T-61: Richy Werenski, -2, $9,548

T-63: Dawson Armstrong, -1, $9,240

T-63: Hayden Buckley, -1, $9,240

T-63: Scott Langley, -1, $9,240

T-63: Parker McLachlin, -1, $9,240

T-63: José de Jesús Rodríguez, -1, $9,240

T-68: Stuart Appleby, E, $8,932

T-68: Derek Ernst, E, $8,932

70: Fabián Gómez, +1, $8,800

71: Doug Ghim, +3, 8,712

72: Tim Wilkinson, +9, $8,624

