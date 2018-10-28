How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions

The WGC-HSBC Champions typically has the top-ranked field of the fall PGA Tour season, and that was the case this past week in Shanghai. It's often the lone stop marquee players make on tour before year's end, given the large purse in the no-cut event and the lucrative (and easy) FedEx Cup points that can be picked up. As Shane Ryan explained a few weeks ago, playing well in the fall can often put you in great position to reach the Tour Championship the following summer, and playing well can often simply mean a top-10 finish in Shanghai.

While Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood could become this year's best examples, the actual WGC-HSBC winner, Xander Schauffele, is the exception to the rule. With a closing 69 at Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China—including birdies on the last two holes—Schauffele chased down Finau to get into a playoff, then made another birdie on the first sudden-death hole to claim victory, his third career PGA Tour title but first since the 2017 Tour Championship. This was Schauffele's third start of the fall, having played in the CIMB Classic (finishing 25th) and the CJ Cup (T-48) the two prior weeks. He's now claimed a total of 594.25 FedEx Cup points over the three weeks, which would rank him 80th on the FedEx Cup points list for the entire 2017-'18 season, meaning he could in theory skip the rest of the year, and already be in the FedEx Cup playoffs. That's what's called getting the season off to a good start.

With a tip of the cap to Schauffele, and a nod to the $1.7 million he just added to his bank account, here's how much prize money every player in the field at the WGC-HSBC Champions walked away with after four days at Sheshan International Golf Club:

Win: Xander Schauffele, -14, $1,700,000

2: Tony Finau, -14, $1,072,000

3: Justin Rose. -10, $587,000

T-4: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, -8, $393,000

T-4: Andrew Putnam, -8, $393,000

6: Keegan Bradley, -7, $289,000

T-7: Patrick Cantlay, -5, $210,562.50

T-7: Tommy Fleetwood, -5, $210,562.50

T-7: Thorbjørn Olesen, -5, $210,562.50

T-7: Patrick Reed, -5, $210,562.50

T-11: HaoTong Li, -4, $152,333.34

T-11: Jason Day, -4, $152,333.34

T-11: Billy Horschel, -4, $152,333.34

T-14: Rafa Cabrera Bello, -3, $129,000

T-14: Emiliano Grillo, -3, $129,000

T-16: Paul Casey, -2, $116,000

T-16: Brooks Koepka, -2, $116,000

T-18: Alex Noren, -1, $103,500

T-18: Thomas Pieters, -1, $103,500

T-18: Adam Scott, -1, $103,500

RELATED: Xander Schauffele rallies late, wins playoff over Tony Finau in Shanghai

21: Ian Poulter, E, $93,500

T-22: Tyrrell Hatton, +1, $86,500

T-22: C.T. Pan, +1, $86,500

T-22: Andrea Pavan, +1, $86,500

T-22: Jon Rahm, +1, $86,500

T-22: Erik van Rooyen, +1, $86,500

T-22: Kyle Stanley, +1, $86,500

T-28: Alexander Björk, +2, $78,500

T-28: Alexander Levy, +2, $78,500

T-30: Ryan Fox, +3, $74,500

T-30: Adam Hadwin, +3, $74,500

T-30: Dustin Johnson, +3, $74,500

T-30: Hideki Matsuyama, +3, $74,500

T-30: Brandt Snedeker, +3, $74,500

T-35: Chez Reavie, +4, $71,000

T-35: Yechun Yuan, +4, $71,000

T-37: Satoshi Kodaira, +5, $68,000

T-37: Sanghyun Park, +5, $68,000

T-37: Pat Perez, +5, $68,000

T-37: Scott Vincent, +5, $68,000

RELATED: How a small guy like Xander Schauffele kills it off the tee

T-41: Byeong Hun An, +6, $65,000

T-41: Branden Grace, +6, $65,000

T-43: Charley Hoffman, +7, $62,500

T-43: WC Liang, +7, $62,500

T-43: Francesco Molinari, +7, $62,500

T-46: Gaganjeet Bhullar, +7, $62,500

T-46: Justin Harding, +7, $62,500

T-46: Sihwan Kim, +7, $62,500

T-46: Brandon Stone, +7, $62,500

T-50: George Coetzee, +9, $55,000

T-50: Jason Norris, +9, $55,000

T-50: Matt Wallace, +9, $55,000

T-50: Xinjun Zhang, +9, $55,000

T-54: Adam Bland, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Jorge Campillo, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: John Catlin, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Matthew Fitzpatrick, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Rory McIlroy, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Kevin Na, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Jason Scrivener, +10, $50,312.50

T-54: Cameron Smith, +10, $50,312.50

T-62: Adrian Otaegui, +11, $47,750

T-62: Andy Sullivan, +11, $47,750

T-64: Ashun Wu, +11, $47,750

T-64: Yuta Ikeda, +11, $47,750

T-64: Julian Suri, +11, $47,750

67: Patton Kizzire, +13, $46,500

68: Russell Knox, +15, $46,250

T-69: Oliver Bekker, +16, $45,750

T-69: Lucas Bjerregaard, +16, $45,750

T-69: Shubhankar Sharma, +16, $45,750

72: Brian Harman, +17, $45,250

T-73: Yuki Inamori, +18, $44,875

T-73: Yanwei Liu, +18, $44,875

75: Brett Rumford, +21, $44,500

76: JC Ritchie, +22, $44,250

77: Bowen Xiao, +29, $44,000

Introducing Golf Digest All Access, a new way to improve

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS