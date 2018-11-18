How much prize money each golfer earned at the 2018 RSM Classic

The turkey is going to taste just a little bit juicier on Thanksgiving for Charles Howell III, who used the final start of the fall season on the PGA Tour to grab his third career win, but his first since 2007. Leading after each of the first three days at the RSM Classic, the 39-year-old from Augusta, Ga., held on after a horrible final-round start—bogey/double bogey on the first two holes—to post a five-under 67, then held off Patrick Rodgers in a playoff for an emotional victory ahead of the six-week intermission to the 2018-'19 season.

Howell joins a host of players who have ended large victory droughts in 2018 on the PGA and European tours—Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, Kevin Na, Keegan Bradley Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar and Lee Westwood. But his streak of 4,921 days since his last PGA Tour win is the longest of the group.

With the win, Howell earned him $1.152 million from the $6.4 million overall purse.

How much cash did the rest of the field in Georgia earn? Here's the prize money earned for every player who made the cut at Sea Island Golf Club.

Win: Charles Howell III, -19, $1,152,000

P-2: Patrick Rodgers, -19, $691,200

3: Webb Simpson, -18, $435,200

T-4: Ryan Baumn, -17, $281,600

T-4: Luke List, -17, $281,600

6: Cameron Champ, -16, $230,400

T-7: Peter Uihlein, -15, $192,800

T-7: Chase Wright, -15, $192,800

T-7: Kevin Kisner, -15, $192,800

T-7: Zach Johnson, -15, $192,800

T-11: Austin Cook, -14, $140,800

T-11: Lucas Glover, -14, $140,800

T-11: Graeme McDowell, -14, $140,800

T-11: Dominic Bozzelli, -14, $140,800

T-15: Hunter Mahan, -13, $92,960

T-15: Ryan Armour, -13, $92,960

T-15: Patton Kizzire, -13, $92,960

T-15: Richy Werenski, -13, $92,960

T-15: Matt Every, -13, $92,960

T-15: David Hearn, -13, $92,960

T-15: Anders Albertson, -13, $92,960

T-15: Jason Gore, -13, $92,960

T-23: Nick Watney, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Jonathan Byrd, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Adam Schenk, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Scott Langley, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Troy Merritt, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Corey Conners, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Harold Varner III, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Kyle Jones, -12, $51,413.33

T-23: Brian Gay, -12, $51,413.33

T-32: Scott Brown, -11, $36,224

T-32: Hank Lebioda, -11, $36,224

T-32: Martin Piller, -11, $36,224

T-32: Robert Streb, -11, $36,224

T-32: Brian Harman, -11, $36,224

T-37: Sungjae Im, -10, $26,240

T-37: Tom Hoge, -10, $26,240

T-37: Joel Dahmen, -10, $26,240

T-37: Fabian Gomez, -10, $26,240

T-37: Sam Burns, -10, $26,240

T-37: J.J. Spaun, -10, $26,240

T-37: Derek Fathauer, -10, $26,240

T-37: Ernie Els, -10, $26,240

T-37: Brice Garnett, -10, $26,240

T-46: Ben Silverman, -9, $16,864

T-46: Ben Crane, -9, $16,864

T-46: Chris Kirk, -9, $16,864

T-46: Harris English, -9, $16,864

T-46: Stuart Appleby, -9, $16,864

T-46: Sean O'Hair, -9, $16,864

T-46: Ted Potter, Jr., -9, $16,864

T-46: Denny McCarthey, -9, $16,864

T-54: Dru Love, -8, $14,592

T-54: Johnson Wagner, -8, $14,592

T-54: Brendon Todd, -8, $14,592

T-54: Lee Hodges, -8, $14,592

T-54: Henrik Norlander, -8, $14,592

T-59: Nate Lashley, -7, $13,888

T-59: Roberto Castro, -7, $13,888

T-59: Aaron Baddeley, -7, $13,888

T-59: Sam Saunders, -7, $13,888

T-59: Sangmoon Bae, -7, $13,888

T-59: Andrew Landry, -7, $13,888

T-65: Jamie Lovemark, -6, $13,184

T-65: Davis Love III, -6, $13,184

T-65: Joaquin Niemann, -6, $13,184

T-65: Wyndham Clark, -6, $13,184

T-65: Trey Mullinax, -6, $13,184

70: Roger Sloan, -5, $12,800

T-71: Cody Gribble, -4, $12,544

T-71: D.A. Points, -4, $12,544

T-71: Seth Reeves, -4, $12,544

T-74: Tyler Duncan, -3, $12,224

T-74: Ollie Schniederjans, -3, $12,224

T-76: Hudson Swafford, -2, $12,032

T-76: a-Garrett Barber, -2, $0

78: Brendon de Jonge, -1, $11,904

