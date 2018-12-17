Payday at the Father/Son7 hours ago

How much prize money each team earned at the 2018 PNC Father/Son Challenge

If you like your silly season golf mixed with sentimentality (and a whole lot of fist bumps), the PNC Father/Son Challenge is your event . This year's affair at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando lived up to its billing, with Davis Love III and his son Dru taking the title after posting a record 16-under 56 on Sunday in the best-ball competition.

Tournament rules stipulate that the partner for the event can't hold any PGA Tour status, something Dru, who has played in 14 PGA Tour events but currently has no status is hoping to achieve at some point in 2019. “My dad said let’s finish this one off because hopefully it’s our last one,” Dru said afterward. “I’m hoping my sister can start practicing so I can come back and caddie for her.”

For their efforts, Team Love took home a collective $200,000 from the $1.085 million purse. Here's how the rest of the teams in competition fared, including their earnings from the tournament.

Win: Team Love, -26, $200,000
T-2: Team Goosen, -23, $62,416.67
T-2: Team Cink, -23, $62,416.67
T-2: Team Daly, -23, $62,416.66
5: Team Toms, -21, $49,000
6: Team Nicklaus, -19, $48,000
T-7: Team Pate, -18, $46,500
T-7: Team Janzen, -18, $46,500
T-9: Team Kuchar, -17, $44,500
T-9: Team Furyk, -17, $44,500
T-9: Team Singh, -17, $44,500
T-12: Team Kite, -16, $43,250
T-12: Team O'Meara, -16, $43,250
14: Team Duval, -14, $42,500
15: Team Clarke, -13, $42,000
16: Team Langer, -12, $41,500
T-17: Team Trevino, -11, $40,750
T-17: Team Faldo, -11, $40,750
19: Team Norman, -10, $40,250
20: Team Price, -8, $40,000

