How much money every golfer earned at the 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic

Justin Thomas, we hardly knew you as No. 1 in the world. Just four weeks into his reign, the 2017 PGA champion had the title swiped back by the man he swiped it from, Dustin Johnson.

It wasn't just that DJ won the FedEx St. Jude Classic by six strokes, his second blowout victory of the 2017-'18 season and his 18th career PGA Tour title. It's the stunning way he did it. Like a boa constrictor squeezing the air out of its prey, Johnson drained all the drama out of TPC Southwind … until he injected his a last little bit of his own.

How impressive was a 9-iron from 169 yards that two-hopped then rolled into the cup ? Suffice it to say, Johnson stuck the landing, giving him a seventh top-10 finish in 11 starts this season. Johnson has now converted nine of his 16 54-hole leads into victory on tour.

How much money did everyone in the field at TPC Southwind earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Dustin Johnson, $1,188,000.00

2: Andrew Putnam, $712,800.00

3: J.B. Holmes, $448,800.00

T-4: Stewart Cink, $290,400.00

T-4: Richy Werenski, $290,400.00

T-6: Austin Cook, $199,650.00

T-6: Retief Goosen, $199,650.00

T-6: Chris Kirk, $199,650.00

T-6: Trey Mullinax, $199,650.00

T-6: Chez Reavie, $199,650.00

T-6: Brandt Snedeker, $199,650.00

T-12: Stuart Appleby, $125,400.00

T-12: Wesley Bryan, $125,400.00

T-12: Brian Gay, $125,400.00

T-12: Troy Merritt, $125,400.00

T-12: Phil Mickelson, $125,400.00

T-12: Seamus Power, $125,400.00

T-18: Ryan Blaum, $77,550.00

T-18: Robert Garrigus, $77,550.00

T-18: Michael Kim, $77,550.00

T-18: Denny McCarthy, $77,550.00

T-18: C.T. Pan, $77,550.00

T-18: J.T. Poston, $77,550.00

T-18: Steve Stricker, $77,550.00

T-18: Vaughn Taylor, $77,550.00

T-26: Charles Howell III, $50,820.00

T-26: Cameron Percy, $50,820.00

T-26: Henrik Stenson, $50,820.00

T-26: (a) Braden Thornberry, $0

T-30: Cody Gribble, $41,061.43

T-30: Brooks Koepka, $41,061.43

T-30: Shane Lowry, $41,061.43

T-30: Peter Malnati, $41,061.43

T-30: William McGirt, $41,061.43

T-30: Nick Taylor, $41,061.43

T-30: Scott Stallings, $41,061.42

T-37: Aaron Baddeley, $30,415.00

T-37: Tyler Duncan, $30,415.00

T-37: Brandon Harkins, $30,415.00

T-37: Tim Herron, $30,415.00

T-37: Nate Lashley, $30,415.00

T-37: Keith Mitchell, $30,415.00

T-43: Scottie Scheffler, $25,080.00

T-43: Peter Uihlein, $25,080.00

T-45: Zac Blair, $19,954.00

T-45: Chad Campbell, $19,954.00

T-45: Ken Duke, $19,954.00

T-45: Fabián Gómez, $19,954.00

T-45: James Hahn, $19,954.00

T-45: John Peterson, $19,954.00

T-51: Dominic Bozzelli, $15,919.20

T-51: Billy Horschel, $15,919.20

T-51: Matt Jones, $15,919.20

T-51: Ryan Palmer, $15,919.20

T-51: Harold Varner III, $15,919.20

T-56: Zecheng Dou, $14,784.00

T-56: Derek Fathauer, $14,784.00

T-56: Brice Garnett, $14,784.00

T-56: Padraig Harrington, $14,784.00

T-56: Nicholas Lindheim, $14,784.00

T-56: Luke List, $14,784.00

T-56: Parker McLachlin, $14,784.00

T-63: Grant Hirschman, $14,190.00

T-63: A.J. McInerney, $14,190.00

65: Conrad Shindler, $13,992.00

66: Kelly Kraft, $13,860.00

67: Ben Silverman, $13,728.00

68: Corey Conners, $13,596.00

69: Casey Wittenberg, $13,464.00

T-70: Grayson Murray, $13,266.00

T-70: Jonathan Randolph, $13,266.00

72: Charl Schwartzel, $13,068.00

