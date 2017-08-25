How many Masters winners can you identify in this fascinating photo from the 1967 Champions Dinner?

The 2018 Masters is still more than seven months away, but our minds turned to Augusta National when a fascinating photo taken at the 1967 Champions Dinner made the rounds on social media. The photo was shared by David Poulton, a European-based head pro whose Twitter feed is a treasure trove of cool pics. See how many green jacket winners you can name in this image from fifty years ago:

As the defending champ, Nicklaus would have had the honor of picking the menu. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like dinner has been served yet, so we don't know what he went with, but judging by the feast he selected for the 1987 Champions Dinner, we're guessing the guys ate well that night:

Back to the photo, how about that top table of Augusta National Golf Club co-founders Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts sitting with Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, and Arnold Palmer with Gary Player and Byron Nelson flanking them? That's some serious star power.

There were also some great replies to the photo. CBS Sports' Grant Boone seems to nail it when it comes to identifying everyone at this gathering:

Someone points out one of the green jacket winners (it appears to be Craig Wood) has stayed up past his bedtime:

And another person points out Arnie appears to be having a pretty good time:

The green jacket gang will convene again in April when Sergio Garcia gets to play host for the first time. To those fortunate enough to be in attendance, make sure you keep your eyes open when Sergio snaps a group selfie.

