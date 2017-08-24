Trending
Brock N' Roll

How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

By
4 hours ago
New York Giants v Cleveland Browns
Joe Robbins

CLEVELAND, COME ON DOWNNNNN. Following news that rookie DeShone Kizer will be handed the keys to dad’s convertible for the Browns’ third preseason game Super Bowl, we figured it was high time for the premiere of internet’s hottest new gameshow: Would Brock Osweiler Start? The rules are simple—we read the name of one of the 26 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have started since their reintroduction to the NFL in 1999 and you tell us if Brock Osweiler would start over them. A grand-prize dream vacation to the bottom of Lake Eerie is on the line, so LET’S PLAY!

Tim Couch

Otto Greule Jr

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Ty Detmer

DAVID MAXWELL

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Doug Pederson

Jamie Squire

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Spergon Wynn

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHO??

Kelly Holcomb

Andy Lyons

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Jeff Garcia

David Maxwell

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Luke McCown / Josh McCown

Joe Robbins
Diamond Images

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES AND NO!

Trent Dilfer

George Gojkovich

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…HAHAHA NO YOU IDIOT, DILFER WON A SUPER BOWL, LOLLLL

Charlie Frye

Jamie Mullen

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Derek Anderson (AKA the best QB in Nouveau Browns history)

Wesley Hitt

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Tom Brady Quinn

Andy Lyons

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO, BUT THEIR CAREERS HAVE BEEN EQUALLY DEHUMANIZING!

Ken Dorsey

Rex Brown

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Bruce Gradkowski

Gregory Shamus

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Sheriff Colt McCoy

Jared Wickerham

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Jake Delhomme

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery

Would Brock Osweiler Start? TRICK QUESTION, THEY’RE THE SAME PERSON!

Seneca Wallace

Rob Carr

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Brandon Weeden

Jason Miller

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES, THEN AGAIN SO WOULD AN OLD CARDBOARD BOX SOAKED IN CAT URINE!

Thad Lewis

Justin K. Aller

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Jason Campbell

Justin K. Aller

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Brian Hoyer

Jason Miller

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Johnny "No Longer Plays" Football

Stephen Brashear

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…CHRIST, IS THIS ALMOST OVER!?

Connor Shaw

Larry French

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO REALLY, I’M NOT FEELING SO GREATl!

Austin Davis

Jason Miller

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHY IS THIS DOOR LOCKED?

Robert Griffin III

Brett Carlsen

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…SERIOUSLY, LET ME OUT OF HERE!

Cody Kessler

Rob Carr

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…ARGHBGOTTU&#$%@—THUNK, THUNK, THUNK.

