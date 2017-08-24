How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

CLEVELAND, COME ON DOWNNNNN. Following news that rookie DeShone Kizer will be handed the keys to dad’s convertible for the Browns’ third preseason game Super Bowl, we figured it was high time for the premiere of internet’s hottest new gameshow: Would Brock Osweiler Start? The rules are simple—we read the name of one of the 26 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have started since their reintroduction to the NFL in 1999 and you tell us if Brock Osweiler would start over them. A grand-prize dream vacation to the bottom of Lake Eerie is on the line, so LET’S PLAY!

Tim Couch

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Ty Detmer

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Doug Pederson

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Spergon Wynn

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHO??

Kelly Holcomb

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Jeff Garcia

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Luke McCown / Josh McCown

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES AND NO!

Trent Dilfer

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…HAHAHA NO YOU IDIOT, DILFER WON A SUPER BOWL, LOLLLL

Charlie Frye

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Derek Anderson (AKA the best QB in Nouveau Browns history)

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Tom Brady Quinn

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO, BUT THEIR CAREERS HAVE BEEN EQUALLY DEHUMANIZING!

Ken Dorsey

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Bruce Gradkowski

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Sheriff Colt McCoy

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Jake Delhomme

Would Brock Osweiler Start? TRICK QUESTION, THEY’RE THE SAME PERSON!

Seneca Wallace

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Brandon Weeden

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES, THEN AGAIN SO WOULD AN OLD CARDBOARD BOX SOAKED IN CAT URINE!

Thad Lewis

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!

Jason Campbell

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Brian Hoyer

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!

Johnny "No Longer Plays" Football

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…CHRIST, IS THIS ALMOST OVER!?

Connor Shaw

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO REALLY, I’M NOT FEELING SO GREATl!

Austin Davis

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHY IS THIS DOOR LOCKED?

Robert Griffin III

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…SERIOUSLY, LET ME OUT OF HERE!

Cody Kessler

Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…ARGHBGOTTU&#$%@—THUNK, THUNK, THUNK.

