How many Browns quarterbacks would Brock Osweiler actually start over?

CLEVELAND, COME ON DOWNNNNN. Following news that rookie DeShone Kizer will be handed the keys to dad’s convertible for the Browns’
third preseason game Super Bowl, we figured it was high time for the premiere of internet’s hottest new gameshow: Would Brock Osweiler Start? The rules are simple—we read the name of one of the 26 quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns have started since their reintroduction to the NFL in 1999 and you tell us if Brock Osweiler would start over them. A grand-prize dream vacation to the bottom of Lake Eerie is on the line, so LET’S PLAY!
Tim Couch
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Ty Detmer
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Doug Pederson
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Spergon Wynn
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHO??
Kelly Holcomb
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Jeff Garcia
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Luke McCown / Josh McCown
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES AND NO!
Trent Dilfer
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…HAHAHA NO YOU IDIOT, DILFER WON A SUPER BOWL, LOLLLL
Charlie Frye
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Derek Anderson (AKA the best QB in Nouveau Browns history)
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Tom Brady Quinn
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO, BUT THEIR CAREERS HAVE BEEN EQUALLY DEHUMANIZING!
Ken Dorsey
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Bruce Gradkowski
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Sheriff Colt McCoy
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Jake Delhomme
Would Brock Osweiler Start? TRICK QUESTION, THEY’RE THE SAME PERSON!
Seneca Wallace
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Brandon Weeden
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES, THEN AGAIN SO WOULD AN OLD CARDBOARD BOX SOAKED IN CAT URINE!
Thad Lewis
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…YES!
Jason Campbell
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Brian Hoyer
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO!
Johnny "No Longer Plays" Football
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…CHRIST, IS THIS ALMOST OVER!?
Connor Shaw
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…NO REALLY, I’M NOT FEELING SO GREATl!
Austin Davis
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…WHY IS THIS DOOR LOCKED?
Robert Griffin III
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…SERIOUSLY, LET ME OUT OF HERE!
Cody Kessler
Would Brock Osweiler Start? Survey says…ARGHBGOTTU&#$%@—THUNK, THUNK, THUNK.