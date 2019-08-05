Trending
Honda Classic winner Keith Mitchell may have been more fired up for J.T. Poston's win than J.T. Poston

As many of the PGA Tour's younger stars like Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have shown us, today's players live by Jackie Moon's motto from the cult classic "Semi-Pro": E.L.E, Everybody Love Everybody. Athletes from past generations might scoff at seeing these guys congratulate each other after victories, but in 2019 everybody is buddy-buddy, and why wouldn't you be? They're all playing for a ton of money and living the life. Not everyone can be Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods, competitive-wise.

The best-buds culture of professional golf (which we're all for, by the way) was on full display Sunday during the final round of the Wyndham Championship, where J.T. Poston finished off an incredible, bogey-free week with a 62 to earn his first career victory. As the action unfolded at Sedgefield Country Club, the most nervous person of all was not Poston, nor his caddie, Aaron Flener. It was Honda Classic winner Keith Mitchell, one of Poston's best friends on tour. Here was Mitchell's first tweet of the afternoon:

Minutes later, when Poston grabbed a share of the lead, Mitchell brilliantly worked in a Michelob Ultra ad while also cheering on his boy:

The final words of nervous encouragement as Poston finished his round:

When Poston was the official winner, the celebration was on, starting with one of the great GIFs of Jim Carrey's career:

And finally there was this celebration video from Mitchell, which the PGA Tour spliced together with a video of Mitchell being congratulated by Poston and Flener after winning the Honda in March:

Pretty cool stuff from Mitchell, who was so beside himself he was wearing his shirt ET style. Both he and Poston will be in the field this week at the Northern Trust, the first leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Thanks to their wins this season, Poston is currently 27th in the standings and Mitchell is 37th, which puts them both in good position to make the Tour Championship. We're guessing they will both be pulling hard for each other to do just that.

